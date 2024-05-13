FBS, leading provider of MLS technology, announces the addition of Northwest Indiana Realtor Association (NIRA), Great Smoky Mountains Association of Realtors (GSMAR), Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals (AMPI), and Ulster County Board of Realtors (UCBR) to the Flexmls® platform, signaling a strong start to the year on the heels of an impactful 2023.

Many elements comprised these customers’ decisions to select the Flexmls MLS platform, FBS stated. Commonly mentioned were the robust feature set, proven reliability, and easy customization that puts the power in the hands of the local MLS, delivering a system that feels custom-built. Also noted was the strong collaboration with FBS conversion staff. NIRA is the first MLS on FBS’s reimagined and API-driven Add/Edit Listing module, where listings can be created and managed from start to finish, on mobile.

Pete Novak, CEO of NIRA, said, “Our membership needed a reliable, intuitive, and easy-to-use MLS platform. Flexmls checked all those boxes. With their history of reliability, user-friendly mobile app and desktop experience, and a proven focus on staying ahead of the curve in this fast-paced industry, it was clear to us that FBS, with Flexmls, was the best fit for our MLS users.”

GSMAR President Sandra Brown said, “Choosing Flexmls allows us to offer our members the industry’s top MLS platform, and collaborating with the FBS team during the conversion was seamless and straightforward. Together, we customized the system to perfectly suit our local market’s needs. We look forward to seeing our members succeed with Flexmls.”

Highlighting the significance of these partnerships, Dave Rifkin, VP of Sales at FBS, welcomed the new customers and subscribers with the following statement: “Their decision to choose FBS as their MLS technology partner and Flexmls as their MLS System is validating, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to serve them. As an employee-owned company focused on helping MLSs make their markets work, we’re proud to deliver technology, tools, and personal service that satisfies the broad range of needs represented by these client-partners. All of us at FBS look forward to a long, successful relationship.”

