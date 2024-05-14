A brighter home is on many homeowner’s wish lists, but if you’re not able to do some extreme renovations just yet, it can feel out of reach. Thankfully, there are strategic ways you can enhance natural light and use artificial lighting effectively.

Maximize Your Natural Light

This may seem obvious, but there’s no doubt that it is the most effective way to brighten your indoor space: open your curtains and blinds during the day. If you have any concerns about privacy, consider using sheer curtains. These will serve to let in light and diffuse the light, allowing it to gently brighten the entire room instead of creating one harshly lit area by the window if there is no curtain.

Choose White and Light Colors

While a rich dark color may be striking on the wall, if you hope to brighten and enlarge the feel of your indoor spaces, opting for whites or light colors is key. White colors will bounce back any light, diffusing it and reflecting it to make the room feel larger and airer. Opt for white or pastel shades to enhance brightness.

Use Light Fixtures Strategically

Natural light is ideal, but every room needs to be enchanted with light fixtures to ensure it stays bright and inviting at any hour. Strategic placement is key to a well-lit space. Incorporate a variety of lighting fixtures at different heights within the room. Layer your lighting by including overhead, lamps, and task lighting to enhance and mimic natural lighting as much as possible. To ensure you’re happy with the end result of your artificial lighting, explore your ideal color temperature and decide if you want your light bulb to appear warmer (yellow) or cool (blue).

Declutter

Too much furniture or general items in a room can make it feel smaller and duller. Clutter will block natural light and cast shadows; a quick reset of your room to guarantee only necessities are present will offer a surprisingly simple fix to brighten your home.

Light or White Flooring

While you know that painting a wall with a rich color will make it darker, don’t forget to add flooring to that conversation. While a deep wood or tile floor may have a rich and luxurious feel, opting for a light version can add more light to the space.