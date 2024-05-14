Creating the perfect outdoor space is something you, your family, and your guests will enjoy for years to come. Unfortunately for homeowners on a budget, backyard upgrades can quickly become costly if you are not cautious.

Container Gardens

Few things elevate your yard like a lush landscape. Container gardens allow you to plant your garden without requiring you to spend a lot on soil throughout your whole backyard. Simply add a few upcycled container options in strategic places throughout your outdoor space to ensure your yard has greenery and a pop of color from flowers. When shopping for plants, don’t be afraid to get a mix of options. Herbs, vegetables and fruit, and flowers all can add visual interest. For additional savings, look for discounted or budget-friendly plant options at local nurseries or consider starting from seeds indoors yourself.

DIY Patio Furniture

You can create your own outdoor seating as well as small tables by using inexpensive materials that you may be able to find for free from local sources. items like pallets, Cinder blocks, or reclaimed wood can all be utilized buy a savvy person to create beautiful outdoor seating options at a fraction of the cost of a used set. Even if you are not particularly crafty or handy, there are a plethora of DIY tutorials available for free online, meaning now may be the time to hone a new skill and dive into a new project. You'll love your outdoor space even more knowing that your yard's furniture is unique and a reflection of your hard work.

String Lights

String lights are affordable, easy to install, and instantly elevate the atmosphere. Prepare for evenings outdoors enjoying your new yard upgrades by hanging string lights or solar-powered lanterns to add ambiance and illuminate your outdoor space. Remember that string lights don’t need to be limited to just overhead installation. Wrap them around tree branches, railings, or columns to create visual interest and highlight key features of your outdoor landscape.