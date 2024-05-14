Cleaning for spring is a task that most homeowners take on, but if you have an open house coming up, your spring cleaning will directly impact your ROI. If you are looking to sell, getting your home ready for the perfect open house will do a lot to ensure you find a great offer from potential buyers.

Declutter and Stage

All spring cleaning is most effective when a declutter is done first–and spring cleaning for an open house is no exception. Staging is a crucial part of the selling process, but this is especially true when you are hosting an open house. Take time to declutter any excess belongings from every room. Bulky furniture, ultra-personalized artwork or decor, and excess items should be decluttered or moved to storage. Potential buyers want to imagine themselves in the home; removing personalized decor and leaving breathing room between furniture items can ensure the space looks inviting to everyone.

Deep Clean Flooring

Take time to tackle the floors by sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming where appropriate, and be sure to pay attention to those difficult areas. Pay attention to grout lines, room corners, and areas next to fixtures to ensure a sparkling finish. Now is the perfect time to steam clean any carpets and rugs to remove dirt, stains, or odors. If the home has a lot of carpeted areas, consider hiring a professional to steam clean the carpets for a full refresh.

Clean the Windows

Natural light is a highly coveted feature in a home, so be sure to make a good impression by letting in as much light as possible through sparkling clean windows. Wash windows inside and out to let in maximum natural light. While you are working on the task, take some extra time to clean mirrors to ensure they are streak-free and enhance the feeling of spaciousness.

Freshen Up the Walls and Baseboards

Walls can accumulate grime like anywhere else in the home, but cleaning them can take a back seat during daily cleaning sessions. Wipe down walls, baseboards, and ceilings to remove dust, grime, and cobwebs. Consider giving them a fresh coat of paint in neutral tones to brighten up the space.

Don’t Forget the Exterior

Spring cleaning shouldn’t be limited to indoors. Sweep pathways, clean the driveway, and tidy up the yard to enhance curb appeal.