Reliance has announced its newest partnership with Intero Real Estate Services: designing and launching the Northern California-based real estate company’s new website, which includes a Hyperlocal MLS search experience.

“It is a true honor to partner with a company like Intero whose name has become synonymous with the top agents in the business,” said Sean McRae, CEO of Reliance. “Intero’s new brokerage site and subsequent agent and team sites opens up our suite of integrated neighborhood presentations, independent property websites, forever listing URLs, and our exclusive SEO framework built to make sure Intero listings are seen—and optimized for every device.”

Intero—a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and HomeServices of America, Inc. company with 19 offices throughout the greater Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Western Nevada and the Greater Lake Tahoe Region—specializes in residential and commercial real estate and other related services, according to a release. The real estate brokerage also boasts a franchise network of more than 23 affiliates located in California, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas. Intero doubles as the exclusive Silicon Valley affiliate for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and its luxury program, Luxury Portfolio International®.

“In today’s digital age, the majority of potential home buyers begin their property searches online,” said Brian Crane, CEO of Intero. “We believe that a well-designed website not only ensures ease of use and access to useful information, but also allows agents to leverage digital tools to provide value and engage with clients. We truly appreciate the new modern, technology-integrated websites that Reliance has provided for us and our agents, showcasing our competitiveness in this evolving industry.”

For more information, visit https://www.reliancenetwork.com/.