Toddlers are active, curious and often unaware of the dangers around them. The kitchen is one area where you need to be particularly careful to keep your child safe. Here are some ways to prevent an accident.

Keep Sharp Objects and Chemicals Out of Reach

Knives, forks and scissors are obvious safety hazards. If you go through your kitchen, you’ll find other objects that could cut your child, such as a box of aluminum foil with a blade. Secure anything sharp in a drawer or cabinet with a childproof lock.

You most likely store dishwasher detergent and other cleaning supplies in your kitchen. Keep household chemicals in a cabinet with a childproof lock. Ideally, the cabinet should be too high for your child to reach.

Watch Out for Cords

When you unplug a countertop appliance, such as a coffee maker or a blender, make sure that the cord isn’t dangling or in a place where your toddler can reach up and grab. An appliance can fall on a young child and cause serious injuries.

Keep Your Child Safe When You’re Cooking

If possible, have your toddler sit in a highchair. If your little one has outgrown a highchair, provide an entertaining activity that your child can do while seated at the kitchen table.

If your toddler isn’t in a highchair, be vigilant. A child can reach for something on the counter as soon as you turn your back. If you have to step away from the counter, make sure there isn’t anything that could harm your toddler within reach.

Be Careful When Using the Stove

Keep pan handles turned toward the center of the stove so your child can’t grab them or accidentally bump into them. When you’re cooking, make sure that you know where your child is at all times. If your toddler bumps into you or sneaks up behind you and startles you, the child might get splashed with boiling water or burned by a hot pan.

Keep Your Toddler Away From the Stove

For a young child, it can be tempting to play with a stove. Buy child-resistant knob covers so your toddler won’t be able to turn on the stove. If possible, keep your toddler away from the stove. Close the kitchen door, if there is one, or use a childproof gate to cordon off the area near the stove.

Don’t Put Small Magnets on the Fridge

Many parents proudly display their child’s artwork on the refrigerator but don’t realize that small magnets can be a choking hazard. Use large magnets or tape to attach pictures to the fridge.

Talk to Your Child

It’s never too early to begin to talk about safety. Even if your toddler can’t understand the words you’re using, you can communicate the idea that some objects are dangerous and redirect your child to safe places and activities.