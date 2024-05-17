United® Real Estate has announced its promotion of Leigh Ann Bogran to the position of vice president of operations. Bogran joined the team two years ago as director, strategic project management. In her previous role, she spearheaded operational and enterprise-level programs and services for United’s agents and brokerages.

Bogran has 15 years of experience in project management and marketing, including seven years in real estate project management and mergers and acquisitions, according to a release. She also holds a project management professional (PMP) certification.

As vice president of operations, United stated that she will drive the execution of ongoing initiatives relating to the creation and delivery of brokerage and agent services.

“(Bogran’s) outstanding project management skills, dedication to desired outcomes, and her skill in developing efficient workflows have consistently led to strong results,” said United President Rick Hasse. “In addition, Leigh Ann continues to demonstrate our values of caring and improving individual results for team members. Her promotion is a testament to her hard work, dedication and contributions to her co-workers and United Real Estate as a whole. We look forward to seeing her continued success.”

“Working with a talented team of leaders who inspire me, both at a local and national level, has been a remarkable experience,” said Bogran. “As our industry drives toward positive changes, United Real Estate and our leadership team continue to keep our agents’ and brokers’ success a top priority. I am looking forward to continuing to use my talents to operationalize our value proposition and drive positive outcomes for our clients, brokers and agents.”

