United® Real Estate has announced a merger in its Alabama operations and the expansion of its service footprint. Matlock Realty Group has joined Leading Edge Real Estate Group, growing the brokerage to over 300 agents who are now serving all of Alabama.

This move follows its 2023 merger with Revolved Realty, a release noted. In addition, Leading Edge was the first to join United in a merger completed in 2022.

According to United, the union expands professional development opportunities and service areas for Matlock Realty’s agents and clients. Founder and owner of Matlock Realty, Hannah Matlock NeSmith, says, “We are opening the door for new income streams with an array of new technology, new lead generation platforms, a referral network, more training, marketing programs and access to services my agents otherwise wouldn’t have, such as healthcare plans. I always try to stay ahead of the market for my agents, and by joining Leading Edge—United Real Estate, we will be more prepared than ever for upcoming industry changes. We now have more in our toolkit to provide tailor-made solutions for clients.”

Danny Sullivan, founder of Leading Edge, added, “All boats rise with this merger. We’re expanding our service footprint by adding a new Arab office location, creating more agent referral opportunities and collectively becoming a stronger team and competitor in our market. I’m excited to share United’s tools, technology and training, combined with Leading Edge’s low-fee, transaction-based agent compensation with our new team members. This new growth through joining forces with Matlock Realty Group continues to demonstrate that Leading Edge is a powerhouse in our local markets, and we feel that with the combined energy of Hannah and her team, coupled with the wide array of resources and support from United, we’ll continue to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate stated, “Hannah and her company joining forces with Leading Edge—United is extremely synergistic to our ability to serve our agents and clients. Matlock Realty Group brings an exceptional core group of agents and will fuel our growth and success in the region.”

Leading Edge’s service area now includes: Huntsville, Decatur, Guntersville, Northwest Alabama/The Shoals, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Southern and Middle Tennessee. The expanded footprint connects United’s existing operations in Tennessee and Georgia, the company noted.

To learn more about United Real Estate, visit https://joinunitedrealestate.com/.