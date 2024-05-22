JPAR® has been recognized as a 2024 Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by Entrepreneur. This accolade underscores the company’s commitment to promoting a culture of openness and an organization committed to mirroring the communities served among the network of franchisees, staff and agents.

Entrepreneur’s ranking system for this award category is distinctive, relying on subjective editorial assessment rather than numerical rankings, according to a release. The brands that have made it to the list are selected based on various factors, including incentives to support underrepresented groups, diversity within franchisee ranks, leadership team diversity, and other DEI initiatives.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur as a top franchise for diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Laura O’Connor, president and COO of JPAR’s Affiliate Network. “At JPAR, we have always believed in the strength of bringing together people with diverse backgrounds and experiences to help ensure we are building a brand that is representative of the communities we serve; this acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for our franchisees and team members.”

Tiffani Marroquin—director of Expansion at JPAR’s Affiliated Network—stated she has worked hard to identify and support owners from a variety of geographic and demographic backgrounds. “By being intentional in our outreach, 50% of new owners that opened affiliated offices nationwide in 2023 came from diverse groups that are under-represented in real estate leadership roles. To be one of only a handful of real estate brands represented across the entire franchise space makes this recognition especially meaningful.”

JPAR stated they have demonstrated their dedication to DEI through various initiatives, including franchise fee discounts for veterans and contributions to nonprofit organizations that align with the communities served by our new owners. The organization also contributes to initiatives supported by their affiliates at the local level like the Polar Plunge fundraising activities for Special Olympics or natural disaster relief.

For more information, visit https://grow.jpar.com/.