After a 40-year career marked by what the company notes as his “unwavering dedication and visionary leadership,” John Collopy, founder and owner of RE/MAX Results, has announced his retirement. The company notes that Collopy has been instrumental in shaping the brokerage into one of the leading firms in the country.

A release notes that Collopy plans to focus on personal projects, including writing his third book and dedicating more time to The Results Foundation, a non-profit organization that partners with local housing and community organizations across Minnesota and Wisconsin to strengthen the foundation of local communities.

As part of the leadership transition, Collopy’s daughter, Suzanne Bushard, currently the general manager at Results Title, will step into the new role of president of RE/MAX Results. As the new president of RE/MAX Results, Bushard will continue to oversee operations at Results Title and transition into overseeing new areas. She will work closely with Brenda Tushaus, chief executive officer of RE/MAX Results, and the rest of the executive team, the company noted.

“Suzanne has been a part of our affiliate company for nearly fifteen years, demonstrating outstanding leadership and commitment,” said Tushaus. “As John’s daughter, she will continue John’s legacy and propel Results Companies forward.”

“Please join me in expressing our profound gratitude to John for his remarkable contributions and in congratulating Suzanne for her new role. We are excited about the future of Results Companies and confident in our continued growth and success,” added Tushaus.