Century 21 Scheetz—a top 5 company in the national Century 21 system and the brand’s number one company in Indiana—welcomes Adam Bauer as the brokerage’s new vice president of Marketing. With over a decade of strategic marketing expertise, Bauer brings his industry knowledge to help fuel growth and continue to strengthen the Century 21 Scheetz brand.

“Adam’s addition to our team marks an exciting chapter as we continue to enhance both our agent support and client experiences at Century 21 Scheetz,” shared CEO Tracy Hutton. “His strategic marketing prowess will not only elevate our brand but also empower our agents to stand out in competitive markets, ultimately ensuring exceptional service and value for our clients.”

With an MBA in Internet Marketing and a Master of Science in Mass Media and Journalism, Century 21 stated that Adam’s professional journey has been marked by a commitment to driving growth and innovation, particularly within the residential real estate sector. In his most recent role as Senior Vice President of Marketing Operation at HomeSmart, he played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s footprint from 17 to over 45 states and helped facilitate a successful IPO filing in 2022. Prior to this, Bauer spent over five years as director of Digital Marketing at Howard Hanna Real Estate.

“I’m thrilled to join the Century 21 Scheetz leadership team. I look forward to working with our tremendous agents to further elevate the real estate experience for home buyers and sellers throughout the greater Indianapolis market,” said Bauer.

For more information, visit https://c21scheetz.com/.