Living sustainably at home can reduce your footprint and save you money, and transforming your home into a sustainable sanctuary might be easier than you expect. These eco-friendly tips offer some basic eco-friendly solutions for homeowners, as well as some unexpected ideas to implement that can ensure a more efficient and environmentally-friendly space.

Opt for Low-Flow and Energy-Efficient

For an easy swap, opt for low-flow fixtures and energy-efficient appliances. Low-flow showerheads, faucets and toilets can reduce water usage and energy-efficient appliances cut down on water and electricity needs during daily use. Both swaps can lower your bills without compromising on performance.

Focus on Water

Water should be a big focus when it comes to your home’s daily use. Consider installing greywater and rainwater systems and planting native and drought-resistant landscaping to prevent overuse of water. Reusing greywater from sinks, showers and washing machines for irrigation can significantly reduce water usage, and harvesting rainwater can ensure a cheap and sustainable water source. Be sure that you check local regulations for both before embarking on a plan.

Explore a Green Roof

For an out-of-the-box approach to sustainable living, explore your options with a green roof. A green roof, covered with vegetation can improve insulation, reduce rainwater runoff and provide a habitat for wildlife. However, it is key to consult with a pro to ensure your roof can support the additional weight and explore the fees and municipal regulations in place that may create obstacles for a green roof. With careful planning and sufficient investment, you may have a unique and eco-friendly feature that makes your home the talk of the neighborhood.

Incorporate Passive Solar Design Options

For a more simple option that may require small renovations, incorporating passive solar design can be an eco-friendly tip that has long-lasting ROI. For warm climates, design elements like south-facing windows, concrete or stone floors and proper shading can naturally keep your home cool, leading to lower energy bills for years to come.

A sustainable home can ensure savings on your utility bills and has a better environmental impact. Eco-friendly living as a homeowner can be as simple or as unique as you like, and a few upgrades can go a long way to reaching your overall sustainability goals.