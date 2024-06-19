Before you make any home improvements, consider the cost of a proposed project, the effect it would have on your family’s quality of life and the impact it could have on your property’s resale value. An expensive project won’t necessarily pay off when you sell your home, and modifications that make your house work better for you might not work at all for other people.

Changes That Generally Appeal to Buyers

Knocking down one or more non-load-bearing walls can make your house look and feel more spacious. An open floor plan can be particularly appealing to families with children. That design makes it easier for parents to monitor their kids when they’re playing in another room.

Updating the kitchen can pay off when you put your house on the market. Buyers will want a kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, comfortable seating and energy-efficient appliances. Granite and quartz countertops tend to be popular with homebuyers.

If your bathroom has outdated features, updating that room should be a top priority. Focus on changes that will improve the bathroom’s appearance and make it more convenient to use. That might mean replacing the shower or tub, upgrading the light fixtures, installing a new vanity with storage or replacing the flooring.

If your house has an unfinished basement or attic, converting it to a bedroom or family room can increase the amount of usable living space. That extra room can attract the attention of buyers and boost your property’s value.

Adding an outdoor living area is another way to make your house more appealing to a majority of buyers. A deck or patio can be perfect for parties, barbecues and quiet meals at home. A comfortable outdoor area can also appeal to someone who works remotely.

Changes to Avoid

Some projects can backfire and make it harder to sell your house. Features that are perfectly tailored to your needs might be an immediate turnoff for most buyers.

A room that’s designed for a single purpose, such as a gym or a recording studio, will only appeal to a small segment of the general population. Other buyers will look at it as an area that they won’t be able to use unless they renovate it. Most people would rather avoid that kind of hassle and move into a house that fits their lifestyle.

Homeowners used to consider a pool a status symbol, or even a necessity. Nowadays, many people – especially parents of young children – consider a pool a safety hazard. Even people without kids might not want a house with a pool because they don’t want to deal with maintenance.

Think Carefully About Home Improvements

You’ll most likely want to sell your house at some point. When planning upgrades, it can be helpful to think ahead and play it safe. Focus on projects that will make your house more functional and attractive and save money in the long run. Those sorts of upgrades are usually sound investments that appeal to most buyers.