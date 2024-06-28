With hundreds of paint colors to choose from, it’s no wonder that most homeowners get overwhelmed when attempting to find the perfect paint colors for rooms within their homes. If you are hoping to paint, a few questions can help you get to the root of what you need and help you decide the best colors based on your decor goals and lifestyle needs, all while keeping long-term ROI in mind.

What is the room’s size and lighting like?

Lighting and room size can play a huge role when selecting the perfect paint color for your room. Natural and artificial lighting can deeply affect how a paint color appears, and room size can be important when evaluating what hues are appropriate. Rooms that have little natural lighting and are small may need to avoid rich tones. These spaces can feel dingy, cluttered, and moody if colors are selected from a darker palette. However, large open rooms with plenty of natural light can feel empty. A more intimate space may be created with a darker tone.

What is the room’s purpose?

The most beautiful spaces keep functionality in mind. Consider the function of the room. Different colors can evoke different moods, so choose a hue that aligns with the room’s purpose. Soft or warm, cozy tones are perfect for bedrooms and resting at the end of a long day. Energetic and lively tones are ideal for playrooms, kitchens, and workout spaces. Lee, different finishes have different effects on both the appearance and the durability of your paint. Matte, eggshell, satin, semi-gloss, and gloss can all have different visual and durability qualities, so be sure to understand your room’s requirements before selecting a specific paint.

Will the color impact the resale value?

Everyone has a different sense of style, and everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to home decor. For this reason, it is important to think about how your color choices may impact resale value down the road. Not every buyer will be attracted to a bright orange wall, and not opting for a neutral color will be off-putting for potential buyers who cannot envision themselves within the space. If you don’t plan to sell in the near future, choose a color that fits your mood and style, but be aware that it may take some extra elbow grease to repaint when the time comes to put your home on the market.