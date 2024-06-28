Whether it’s your lake house or primary residence, you may gravitate towards coastal-inspired home decor as the summer is in full effect. From crisp blues and whites to stripes, rattan, jute, and other natural fibers, coastal home accents can make every day feel like a beach getaway. However, the design scheme can soon veer into coastal kitsch if you overdo the coastal accents. If you like the breezy blue and white feel, remember these design tips to create a coastal-inspired space without overdoing it.

Capture the Scenery

Every coastal home has the same exterior elements: water, greenery, and sometimes the neutral hues of sand. Creating an interior design scheme based on the blues from the water and sky, whites from the clouds, green from the landscaping, and neutrals from the sand will instantly create a coastally-inspired foundation in your home. Below are some ways to incorporate these elements throughout a house:

White walls and sofas

Blue and white striped accent chairs

Neutral, natural fiber rugs, accent tables, seating options, home decor accessories

Blue and green decor accessories

Natural greenery

Highlight the Natural Light

One of the best design elements in a home is the amount of natural light it receives. In a coastal-inspired home, abundant natural light will help create the most realistic indoor-outdoor living environment. Skylights, floor-to-ceiling windows, glass doors, sidelights, and transoms are all ways to maximize the amount of natural light that floods a space. Additionally, removing any landscaping that blocks the windows and selecting light, breezy drapery panels and woven Roman shades will provide privacy while creating a lightened-up and open feeling.

Include Subtle Nautical Elements

There are subtle ways to incorporate coastal or nautical accents without filling your home with anchors and seashells. Millwork detailing, such as shiplap on the ceiling or bead board as a backsplash; metal finishes with a patina, such as antique brass; and shades of wood in rich walnut or pale oak, are all design elements that give a nod to a nautically inspired space.

Avoid Cliche Nautical Accessories

Cliche nautical accents such as anchors, oars, word art, and an overabundance of shell decor can take a subtle coastal design scheme too far. Eliminating these pieces in favor of more meaningful items like framed family lake memories, historical photos of the area, pieces from your coastal travels, and any other sentimental items will create a unique, relevant, and understated coastal kitsch-free space.

Focus on Comfort

Comfort should be the ultimate design factor in a coastal home. One of the top ways to create a comfortable space is to ensure everyone can relax and not worry about messes and spills. Performance fabrics, indoor outdoor rugs, wipeable surfaces, and textiles that can easily be washed are the foundational pieces of a relaxed and carefree atmosphere.