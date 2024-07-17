Above, Matt Desmond

Matt Desmond

President and Qualifying Broker

Santa Fe Properties – a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Santa Fe, New Mexico

https://www.santafeproperties.com

Region served: Santa Fe

Years in real estate: 19

Number of offices: 2

Number of agents: 75

Favorite part of your job: Getting to work with and see more transactions and learn from them.

What is the most significant trend positively affecting your business right now?

We’re starting to see some of our brokers use AI, and I think that can be beneficial. Along with the ability to search, using different algorithms to search for different types of properties and fulfill whatever needs a buyer might have, people are using AI for all sorts of tasks.

Is now the time to pursue expansion—in terms of offices and/or number of agents? Why or why not?

Given the environment that we’re living in today, I would prefer to have a close relationship with all my brokers. What we’ve seen with the NAR lawsuit is that there’s a lot of liability out there, and when you start getting larger and larger, you lose that personal touch. That one-on-one with my brokers is really important to me, so I personally don’t believe that now is the time to grow. I want to be available to answer any questions my brokers may have, to pick up the phone as quickly as possible and jump on any situations that may arise. Because of the proposed settlement, there are going to be more changes coming to the industry, and it’s going to take time for all of those things to work themselves out. While change can be a positive thing, now’s the time when one-on-one communication with your brokers is critical.

How have your roles as a licensed general contractor and project developer prepared you for a leadership position?

The No. 1 thing I’ve learned through the roles I’ve held in the past is that you’re always going to run into problems. There are always going to be hurdles, and there’s always going to be change. The bottom line is that you need to stay focused on creating solutions to the problems at hand. You need to find those things that may be challenging the business, move beyond them and learn from them. Again, that’s one of the reasons I believe the current environment is so interesting. I’ve seen it in talking with brokers throughout the country—the changes that are out there, the things that are happening—and I’ve seen it in everything that’s happened throughout my career, too.

All the things I’ve done over the years have prepared me to willingly accept change, learn from it and truly embrace it. First it was technology, then different rulings that have come down and changed both local and national laws. Now there’s a proposed settlement in the air, which is just another one of those situations. It’s important to look beyond challenges and look for solutions, and that’s what I bring to my business. Hopefully that’s reflected in the same attitude with all of my brokers.

What is your best piece of advice for agents looking to advance into more leadership-oriented positions?

Not only do you need to be a problem-solver, but you also need to be active in the manner in which you act as a cooperating broker. I constantly see transactions where egos get in the way and people forget that it isn’t about them, but rather, the buyers and sellers. If you start from that point and perspective and go from there, you’ll be able to work with brokers as a cooperating broker and successfully problem-solve. From there, it’s all about fostering good relationships with the people in both your market and company as well as leaders throughout the community.

All those little things you can do—and all those relationships you create as you build your business—are the things you should focus on nurturing if your goal is to move into more of a management position. More than anything, when a problem arises—because one will inevitably arise at some point in your career—you need to be able to solve it in an amicable way.

That said, the most important thing in this business is relationships. Maintaining good relationships throughout your community and being a problem-solver are two of the most important qualities you can have in a leadership role.

What attracted you to working with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE)?

I love the network. There are so many companies within the network, and so many people willing to help. It’s amazing.

It’s important to be able to look outside your market center, and I’ve got some fantastic relationships with people on both coasts and throughout the Midwest. I’ve got connections throughout the country that I can call on if I’m running up against a problem. I’m also part of a brainstormers group within the LeadingRE network, and everyone in there will respond to my emails, phone calls, etc., quickly.

There are so many people with experience and knowledge in this business that are part of LeadingRE, and they’re always willing to help me out and share ideas. Having been in this business nearly 20 years, and having worked for several different companies on a national and international level, I can honestly say that this network is the best that I’ve come across. It’s small and intimate enough that people know one another, yet it’s large enough that you’re connected with individuals all around the world.

