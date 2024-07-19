Unfortunately, it’s not only the temperatures that soar during the summer months. Energy costs often skyrocket as well as we seek to cool our homes. Here are several money-saving strategies from Georgia Power to help keep your electric bill in check this summer:

Watch your thermostat. Keep in mind that raising the temperature on your thermostat by even one degree can result in a 3-4% decrease in energy usage. Try setting your thermostat to 78 degrees and use fans to keep things feeling cooler.

Help the air flow. A clogged filter will force your air-conditioning unit to work harder and use more energy, so be sure to change standard air filters once a month, or pleated filters every three months. Also make sure air returns and vents are clear and that air can circulate.

Cut back on laundry. Only do a load of wash when you have enough for a full load, and run your washing machine on a cold-water setting. Be sure to clean the lint trap in your dryer after every use to maximize efficiency, and hang dry linens and clothing outdoors when possible to avoid using the dryer altogether.

Avoid the stove. Take advantage of summer weather to take your cooking activities outdoors. Opt for the grill over the stove and indulge in more non-cooking dishes as well, such as salads and sandwiches.

Keep it dark. Close curtains and blinds during the peak sunshine hours of the day to keep your house as cool as possible.

Stock the fridge. Set your refrigerator temperature to the manufacturer’s recommended level for optimal performance, and keep it full. Solids and liquids are easier to cool than air, so well-stocked shelves will maximize efficiency.