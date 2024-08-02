Owning a pool in the summer is a fun way to entertain your household and your friends, family and neighbors. While a pool comes with its share of enjoyment, it also means a lot of chores throughout the summer. Tending to your pool is essential for its long-term upkeep, but don’t forget about those essential tasks that need to be performed at the end of the season. Here are some pool maintenance mistakes to avoid as you get ready to close it up for the summer season.

Neglecting Water Chemistry

Get the most out of those last few summer days by making sure that your pool is safe for swimming. While pool maintenance can take its toll, don’t skip out on regular testing and balancing the pool chemicals. Maintaining things like proper pH, chlorine levels, alkalinity and calcium hardness can all be essential to keeping your pool at its best and ensuring it is safe and fun to play in. If you are unsure about any of your water chemistry needs, consult with a local pool and spa store to make sure that you are properly caring for the water in your pool.

Ignoring Pool Leaks

Pool leaks can be costly to address, but unfortunately, avoiding addressing them quickly can be even more expensive. Pool leaks can result in increased water bills, plus potential damage to pool structures and surrounding areas. Some leaks can be tackled using DIY methods, while more serious leaks will need the help of professional pool experts. Most pool and spa stores will be able to help you determine what kind of leak you may be facing.

Forgetting to Winterize Properly

Sometimes, pool owners may unfortunately forget to properly winterize as the season comes to a close. Unfortunately, a pool exposed to just a few weeks of stormy weather and debris can feel like an overwhelming cleaning task to tackle. This is how a lot of homeowners find themselves with a murky green pond in their backyard at the end of winter. Save yourself the headache by winterizing as soon as you’re done swimming for the season. Follow your manufacturer’s guidelines or consult a professional for proper winterization procedures.

Failing to Plan for Off-Season Storage

Your pool isn’t the only thing that is susceptible to winter damage. Improperly storing pool equipment, floats and other pool accessories can result in weatherization damage, exposure damage and provide a home for pests throughout the rest of the year. Avoid these issues by storing these items in a dry and protected area to prolong their lifespan and keep your yard looking its best.