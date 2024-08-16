At the end of a long, hot summer day, nothing sounds as appealing as sinking into a cool, comfortable bed with crisp sheets and a gentle breeze. A few minor adjustments can help you optimize your sleeping space for the hottest time of the year. Read on for ways to create a cooling and relaxing summer-inspired bedroom conducive to a night of restful sleep.

Eliminate Clutter and Keep the Surfaces Clear

Before making any changes, remove clutter from the bedroom to make it feel open and airy. Clear any piles of laundry, miscellaneous items on the dressers and nightstands and unfinished projects. A cooling bedroom retreat should be a serene, calm and blank canvas. Once the clutter is eliminated, it’s equally important to keep the surfaces, such as nightstands and dressers, clean. Nightstands can easily become catchalls for your odds and ends. However, aim to keep the surface as clear as possible, with a water carafe, a small clock and a tray for your book or tablet. Similarly, leave the dresser space minimal with items such as a picture frame or two and a small lamp, which results in restrained elegance.

Cooling Mattress

Investing in a cooling mattress may be your best choice if you’re hot throughout the year. However, if you only overheat during the summer, you can use a cooling mattress topper to keep you cool during the hottest time of the year.

Use Natural Fiber Sheets

Natural fiber sheets, such as bamboo, linen, eucalyptus and cotton, are the best way to create a cool sleeping environment. They are known for both cooling and moisture-wicking and will soften after every wash.

Replace a Comforter With a Light-Weight Duvet or Quilt

If you still have a fluffy and cozy comforter, swap it for a slimmer duvet insert or quilt. These lighter-weight alternatives will create a comfortable sleep space that will help you cool down. A linen duvet cover will give your bedroom a summer-inspired aesthetic while keeping your bed cool.

Automate the Window Treatments

Smart window treatments, such as automated blinds or shades, can help block out the sun’s intense rays. A touch of a button or tap on your phone can raise or lower the shades to block out the sun in the evening or to let it in in the morning. Keeping the shades drawn during the day when you’re not in your bedroom can also help the room stay cool.

Install a Smart Ceiling Fan

Smart ceiling fans that are Wi-Fi enabled can help you easily cool down a room through your smartphone. They can also provide a cooling breeze when you sleep, keeping you comfortable throughout the night.

Incorporate Fresh Greenery

Fresh greenery can add freshness and life to a bedroom. Greenery can be a room’s finishing touch and even help purify the air, which is an advantage for sleeping.