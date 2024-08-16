When the temperatures heat up, staying cool is top-of-mind. Cooling down your home can be possible with a few strategic interior design choices. From light-colored fabrics to airy window treatments and the strategic placement of fans, you can ensure your home becomes a cooling landing pad and refuge from the heat. Read on for creative design solutions to cool down your home.

Cool Hues

While homes drenched in cool hues won’t magically physically cool down the space, lighter, airier colors will help to reflect the sun and won’t hold the heat as much as dark, saturated colors. Additionally, light and airy colors and textures will help you mentally escape to a cooler state of mind. Light-colored carpet, rugs, upholstery, paint and even accessories are all items to lighten up in order to cool down the house.

Indoor Plants

Live indoor plants can help purify the air and cool the area. They can also release moisture back into the air, cooling the space. Also, if the plant requires direct sunlight, it can help soak up the sun and prevent it from overheating the rest of the room.

Select Hard Surfaces

Selecting hard flooring surfaces, such as wood, stone or tile, can make the ground cooler underfoot. Laying down rugs will keep the floor soft while maintaining the cooling properties of the hard surfaces.

Natural Textiles

Natural textiles, such as bamboo, linen, eucalyptus and cotton, are both cooling and moisture-wicking. A home filled with natural fiber textiles for the upholstery, window treatments, seat cushions, bedding, throw pillows and blankets will feel relaxed and breathable on a hot day.

Rearrange the Furniture

Moving the furniture around to focus on ample pathways and airflow can help the space feel open. Moving the furniture away from vents and windows can also allow more air to circulate, which can physically cool down the rooms of a home.

Install Ceiling Fans

Ceiling fans can get a bad rap, but their cooling properties can be invaluable if you live in a hot climate. Selecting a slim ceiling fan that blends into the ceiling will keep it as unobstructed as possible while still generously cooling down the room.

Create an Outdoor Kitchen and Dining Area

When it’s hot out, heating the kitchen with the oven and stove is less than appealing. Creating an outdoor space to cook and dine will keep the heat outdoors and will allow your interior to stay cool. An outdoor dining space with shade and an outdoor fan will help keep you cool as you enjoy an alfresco meal.

Light-Colored Window Treatments

Light-hued window treatments can help block out the sun and offer privacy, and their light color will help absorb the sun’s heat. During the sunniest time of the day, keeping the window treatments closed will help prevent the sun from heating the room entirely.