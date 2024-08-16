Returning home from your summer travels often means bringing home new pieces of art, items for your collections, meaningful accessories and plenty of photographs. Once you arrive home, you may question how you can incorporate these items into your home. Read on for insight into creatively incorporating these items throughout your home.

Rely on Acrylic Frames

Displaying items in acrylic frames is one way to let the object shine and ensure the frame doesn’t overpower the piece. Treasures such as textiles or collections, such as coasters, coins or postcards, can become unified in acrylic frames.

Do a Shelf Refresh

Refreshing your shelves can help you most organically incorporate items from your travels. Removing and restyling all the pieces while incorporating the treasures from your travels.

Hang a Gallery Wall

Creating a gallery wall to feature your vacation photographs can help keep these memories strong and can be a conversation starter when guests come over. If you collect items when you travel, such as matches or coins, you can also frame these items for a unique gallery wall.

Collect Coffee Table Books

Coffee table books about the locations you’ve visited can be decorative and a way to relive your experiences. Collecting and displaying coffee table books highlighting your favorite vacation destinations can be a daily reminder of your rich travel experiences.

Display Objects in Unexpected Places

Your vacation souvenirs don’t have to be relegated to a single set of shelves. Displaying these items in unexpected places, like a bathroom, can help spark memories throughout different rooms of the house. For example, if a bathroom has a nautical decor theme, you can print and hang some of your favorite photographs of your beach vacation.

Create Large-Scale Art

Printing vacation photographs in large format and selecting a generously sized frame can turn this memory into a work of large-scale art. Hanging this piece as the focal point of a wall can remind you of your vacation every time you pass it.

Turn Photographs Into Paintings

Consider commissioning a local artist to paint a landscape of your favorite travel photographs. Whether it’s a beach, mountain or skyline scene, you can have a custom piece of art with a deeper meaning.

Bring In Your Home’s Color Scheme

If you bring home items that don’t align with your home’s existing color scheme, you can make some adjustments so they appear as if they were chosen with the room in mind. For example, if you’re framing something that doesn’t have a clear tie to the room’s scheme, select a matting for the frame that can unite the item with the rest of the room. Or, if you’re displaying something on a shelf, in an acrylic frame or in a shadow box, choose a background textile with a color that aligns with the room.