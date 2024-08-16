During the dog days of summer, beating the heat can feel all-encompassing. With the help of home technology, you can cool your home down quickly and efficiently. Incorporating smart home technology, such as smart lighting, thermostats and window treatments, can help you have a more comfortable summer. Read on for the smart home technology your house needs to stay cool and comfortable when the temperatures reach an all-time high.

Smart Thermostat

A smart thermostat lets you control your home’s temperature even when you’re not home. When you leave for the day, you can adjust the temperature to save energy, and prior to your arrival home, you can cool down your home from your smartphone. This allows you to save on your summer energy usage while still being comfortable at home.

Smart Lighting

With smart lighting, you can control your home’s lighting from your smartphone. Like a smart thermostat, you can keep the lights off when no one is home but turn them on before your arrival home. Or, if you’re on vacation, you can program the lights to turn on and off sporadically throughout the day and evening so it appears someone is home.

Automated Blinds and Shades

Smart window treatments can help block out the sun’s intense rays, which can quickly heat a home. Automated blinds and shades will allow you to close the window treatments during the hottest time of the day, even if you’re not home. Or, you can automate the blinds and shades to close when the sun shines the brightest into your home. This can help prevent the heat from building up and keep the house cool without turning down the air conditioning.

Smart Irrigation System

Automating your exterior watering will help you stay cool by avoiding the heat altogether. An automated irrigation system will allow you to check this home maintenance task off your list. You can program the system to water your lawn and landscaping so you can be confident that your yard will stay lush and you’ll stay cool.

Bedroom Hydration Station

Staying hydrated is imperative when you’re trying to cool down. Having a hydration station in your bedroom will help keep staying hydrated at the top of your mind. A built-in beverage refrigerator or water dispenser will save the trip downstairs, making you more inclined to refill your water glass.

Smart Ceiling Fan

Installing a smart ceiling fan that is wi-fi enabled can allow you to efficiently cool down a room through your smartphone or Alexa device. Turning on the fan before you come home or in another room can provide a refreshing place to sit back, relax and cool down.

Smart Vent

A smart vent is an HVAC vent that can help control your home’s temperature, which is ideal during the hot summer months. Smart vents can sense activity in the room and adjust the temperature based on the room usage.