With the beginning of the school year on the horizon, the to-do list is long. Back-to-school shopping for clothes, shoes and supplies, fresh haircuts, meeting the teachers and getting your home ready for a smooth transition back to school all top the list. One way to get your home ready for back-to-school is to create a comfortable place for your children to do their homework. This space should be where they can relax, focus on their work, learn how to study and grow creatively and responsibly. Read on for ways to create a workspace to help your children transition back to school.

Keep it Close

Creating a homework space close to where you are will let you quickly help your child when they need it, and give them the peace of mind that you’re nearby. If homework time is often the same as dinner prep time, the homework space should be close to the kitchen. Or, if homework time is right after school, the study area may be best suited near your office or your home’s central gathering space. However, if your child is older and needs a quieter space, creating a homework space in their bedroom may be the best option.

Create a Quiet Space

Ensuring the space is quiet enough for your child to concentrate will help them focus on the task at hand and tune out the inevitable household noise. Creating a space adjacent but separate from main traffic areas will also give your child a chance to focus on their work.

Adequate Lighting

An adequately lit space for a homework area means no overhead lighting and several sources of task lighting. This could mean wall sconces surrounding the desk and a table lamp so your child can see their paper. You could also hang an art lamp or sconce above your child’s workspace so their space is comfortably lit.

Keep it Clutter-Free

Children love their collections of tiny things, but their study space should be clutter-free. Eliminating little toys, unfinished projects and piles of papers can lessen distractions and help facilitate an efficient homework session.

Add a Few Favorite Things

While you want to keep the space clutter-free, keeping your child’s favorite stuffed animal, a framed photograph or a knick-knack on the desk can offer comfort if your child struggles with homework time.

Keep the Supplies Stocked

A well-stocked homework can give your child a sense of ownership of the space. Depending on their needs, having a charging station, sharpened pencils, erasers, pens, crayons or markers, a printer, desk accessories and a water bottle will give your student everything they need to confidently complete their assignments, so they can get back to playing, practicing, competing and whatever else makes them feel well-rounded and happy.

Celebrate Their Achievements

Hanging a bulletin board to display your child’s accomplishments can give them a confidence boost every time they sit down. From A+ tests and assignments to art projects, team photos and more, these little pieces that weave the story of their days can help them stay motivated and engaged.