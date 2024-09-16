If your kitchen could use additional lighting, start by identifying specific areas in need of improvement.

Think about how much natural light the kitchen gets at different times of day.

Find the right combination of overhead, task, and accent lights based on the kitchen’s design and your needs.

Choose new lights that will complement your current fixtures and appliances.

When shopping for overhead lights, consider the height of the ceiling. If you select a hanging fixture, make sure it won’t get in people’s way.

An overhead light can be a focal point, but it shouldn’t be so large that it overwhelms the kitchen.

Consider where the kitchen has electrical wiring. Battery-powered lights might be your best option in some cases.