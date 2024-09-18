High electricity costs can strain your budget, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Making some simple changes can reduce the amount of electricity you use and save you money without forcing you to sacrifice comfort.

Install Blackout Curtains

During the summer, homeowners typically see their electricity bills soar because they use air conditioning to keep cool. Hanging blackout curtains can reduce the amount of heat that gets into your house so you can use the AC less. That can lead to significant savings on your utility bills.

People sometimes shy away from blackout curtains because they don’t want to make the interior of their home too dark. Retailers offer several types of blackout curtains that block out light to varying degrees. You can choose curtains that will keep heat out while still letting natural light in.

Use Fans

Running fans can be another effective way to reduce your electricity consumption during the summer. Fans circulate air and provide a refreshing breeze.

Using fans and air conditioning together can keep your house comfortable and keep your electricity bills down, even when it’s sweltering outside. You’ll be able to run your air conditioner less and set it for a higher temperature, and the breeze from the fans will make it feel cooler than it really is. That will allow you to stay comfortable without breaking the bank.

Installing ceiling fans is one option, but that can be expensive, especially if you want to put fans in several rooms. If you can’t afford ceiling fans, you can use oscillating fans instead. You’ll be able to move them from room to room to circulate air wherever you are.

Remember to turn off a fan when you leave a room. Fans circulate air, but they don’t lower the temperature. If you run a fan in an empty room, it will waste electricity and money.

Upgrade Your Light Bulbs

Inefficient light bulbs can waste electricity. Energy Star light bulbs use a fraction of the amount of electricity that incandescent bulbs use, and they last longer. Energy-efficient light bulbs cost more up front, but making the switch can pay off in the long run.

Plug Devices Into Smart Power Strips

Many homeowners don’t realize how much electricity their electronic devices and small appliances use when they’re not running. When an appliance is plugged in, but it’s turned off or in standby mode, it still uses electricity. That “phantom energy” or “vampire energy” can inflate your electricity bills. Smart power strips turn off energy to devices when they’re not being used.

Small Changes Can Lead to Big Savings

Reducing your energy usage doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. A few small, strategic changes can have a substantial impact. Those investments can pay off now and for years to come.