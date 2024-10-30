RE/MAX has been ranked #1 among real estate brands on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400, an exclusive annual list of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. Overall, RE/MAX holds the #14 spot.

This achievement marks the 16th consecutive year RE/MAX has earned the #1 position for real estate franchises in the Franchise Times Top 400, the company stated. The company also moved up one spot on the overall rankings, from #15 in 2023 to #14, further solidifying its place as a trusted and longstanding brand.

“For over 50 years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to equipping franchisees with the resources, tools and support they need to thrive,” said RE/MAX President Amy Lessinger. “This ranking not only highlights the strength of RE/MAX but also reflects the unwavering commitment of our franchise owners and the value we provide to real estate professionals seeking a strong business foundation.”

“Being recognized in the Franchise Times Top 400 is a powerful affirmation of our vision for the real estate industry and the remarkable efforts of RE/MAX franchisees,” added Peter Luft, RE/MAX vice president of Franchise Sales. “While RE/MAX owners leverage the brand and proven business model, it’s their entrepreneurial spirit and local market expertise that truly fuel their growth and strengthen the brand.”

Earlier this year, RE/MAX stated it was also recognized as a top franchisor in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranking, an honor RE/MAX has received for 40 consecutive years, and was included in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 Hall of Fame.

