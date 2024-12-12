As I reflect on this week’s travels and conversations, I’m struck by how each interaction reinforced timeless leadership principles that we can all apply in our daily lives. Whether it was during the fireside chats, connecting with our incredible teams, or simply observing the dynamic energy in the rooms, several lessons stood out to me:

Relationships are everything

One of the key takeaways from the fireside chats was the importance of relationships. Troy opened with a powerful reminder of how connections can evolve over time, saying, “We connected in 2017 through a mutual friend…look at us today and how we’ve grown as people. Can you share your journey?” This resonated deeply with me because, time and time again, I’ve seen how investing in relationships—whether with colleagues, mentors or clients—creates a strong foundation for enduring success.

Balance accountability with inspiration

Troy highlighted something I strive for as a leader: holding people accountable while keeping them motivated and honored to be part of the team. This balance isn’t easy, but it’s essential. Accountability drives performance, while inspiration fosters loyalty and engagement. Leaders who master both can unlock extraordinary potential in their teams.

Lead with curiosity and a growth mindset

Throughout the week, I noticed the energy that comes from curiosity. In the fireside chats, we discussed the value of being a lifelong learner—whether through studying, exploring new perspectives, or adapting to change. Leadership isn’t about having all the answers; it’s about staying curious and open to growth.

Family values inform leadership

I shared how raising my daughters has profoundly influenced my leadership decisions. The lessons we pass on to those we love—integrity, empathy, compassion, and perseverance—are often the very same values that make us effective leaders. Keeping sight of what truly matters helps us stay grounded and authentic in our leadership roles.

Celebrate the team’s contributions

During each stop on this week’s journey, what struck me most was the collective energy of our teams. Leadership isn’t a solo act—it’s about empowering others to thrive. Taking time to celebrate successes, acknowledge contributions, and simply reconnect with your team can reignite passion and drive.

So, what’s the message?

Leadership is a journey defined by the relationships we nurture, the lessons we embrace, and the values we uphold. This week reminded me of the importance of staying connected—to our teams, our mentors and ourselves. Whether it’s standing tall during challenges, celebrating the contributions of others, or leading with curiosity and a growth mindset, great leadership is about creating an environment where people feel inspired, valued, and empowered to succeed. As we move forward, let’s remember that leadership isn’t just about reaching the destination—it’s about the connections and growth we experience along the way.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.