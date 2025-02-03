The National Association of REALTORS® has announced the opening of applications for its 2025 Good Neighbor Awards. The program honors real estate agents who demonstrate dedication to volunteer service and who have lasting impacts on their communities.

“The Good Neighbor Awards represent the best of who we are as REALTORS®,” said NAR President Kevin Sears, broker-associate of Sears Real Estate/Lamacchia Realty in Springfield, Massachusetts. “Every year, we’re inspired by the stories of members who go above and beyond to create enduring, positive change. This program is our way of celebrating their extraordinary commitment to service.”

Five winners will each receive a $10,000 grant for their nonprofit organization and be honored in November at NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience, in Houston, Texas, a press release stated. The release also noted that five honorable mentions will each receive a $2,500 grant.

Since its launch in 2000, the Good Neighbor Awards have recognized more than 250 REALTORS® for their volunteer efforts, contributing more than $1.5 million to REALTOR®-led nonprofit organizations. NAR also noted that past winners have impacted communities across 43 states and Puerto Rico, as well as 17 countries worldwide. According to the 2024 NAR Member Profile, 70% of REALTORS® volunteer in their communities – three times the rate of the typical American.

“REALTORS® nationwide continue to step up to support their communities when and where help is needed most,” said Realtor.com® Chief Marketing Officer Mickey Neuberger. “These heroes inspire all of us to give back, and that is why we are proud, once again, to be the primary sponsor of the Good Neighbor Awards.”

In addition to sponsoring the Good Neighbor Awards, Realtor.com® recently donated $50,000 to the REALTORS® Relief Foundation and helped raise additional funds to support those affected by the Southern California wildfires.

Applications for the 2025 Good Neighbor Awards must be submitted by April 18, 2025. To be eligible, nominees must be an NAR member in good standing and should have made a significant impact as a volunteer for a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Nominees are chosen for the award based on their community impact through volunteer work.

For additional details, judging criteria and to apply, visit nar.realtor/gna.