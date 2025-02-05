Any house that you buy is likely to have some issues. If an inspection report reveals that a home you’re interested in has roofing problems, it’s natural to be nervous. You can ask the seller to make repairs, but you might want to explore other options.

Make Sure You Understand the Scope of the Problem

An old or damaged roof may or may not be a big deal. Before you ask the seller to repair or replace the roof, review the inspection report so you understand the extent of the issue. The roof might simply need to have some shingles replaced, or it might have a long history of leaks and might need to be replaced. When you understand the roof’s current condition, you’ll be able to work with the seller to find a path forward.

Ask the Seller to Fix a Roof That’s in Bad Shape

If the roof needs major repairs, or if it needs to be replaced, you can ask the seller to have the work done as a condition of a purchase. That can be a big ask, but the seller might not have a choice.

If you take out a mortgage to buy a house, you’ll have to obtain homeowners insurance. You might be unable to get coverage for a house with a severely damaged roof. Another potential buyer would be in the same boat. That means the seller might be forced to deal with the roof before anybody can buy the house.

For a Roof With Minor Damage, Consider Requesting a Price Reduction

If the roof only needs minor repairs, you can ask the seller to have it fixed before you move forward with a purchase. Another option is to ask the seller to lower the price and have the work done yourself after closing. That will allow you to choose a roofing contractor and make sure the work meets high standards. If you decide to have the roof repaired yourself, get estimates from local contractors so you know how much of a price reduction to ask for.

Be Prepared to Negotiate

The seller might agree to have the roof repaired or replaced, suggest an alternative or refuse to make any concessions. The current owner might have to move out quickly and might not have time to get the roof repaired. The seller might not be able to afford roof repairs, or another buyer might be interested in purchasing the property despite the damaged roof.

Get Help From Your Agent

Talk to your real estate agent about the condition of the roof and the type of work it needs. Your agent can give you advice and help you and the seller figure out the best way to address the issue.