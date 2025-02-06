The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) installed Vlora Sejdi as its 2025 president, along with its new 2025 Board of Directors, at a Jan. 30 Gala at the Villa Barone Hilltop Manor in Mahopac, New York. The association noted that this year’s theme, “Driving Change Together,” embodies its mission to unite its members in shaping the future of real estate while fostering collaboration and growth within the communities it serves.

New York State Association of REALTORS® 2025 President Jacqlene Rose performed the ceremonial installation of the 2025 Board of Directors and HGAR past president Anthony Domathoti installed Sejdi as the Association’s 2025 President.

“We are honored to celebrate the installation of Vlora Sejdi as our 2025 President and welcome an exceptional group of leaders to our Board of Directors,” said HGAR CEO Lynda Fernandez. “HGAR has a legacy of excellence in advocacy, real estate, fair housing, economic development, consumer protection, and community leadership.”

Sejdi is an Associate Broker with HomeSmart Homes & Estates in White Plains, NY. She served as president-elect in 2024, secretary in 2023, and regional director for Westchester County in 2022. Additionally, she served as president of the local Empire Chapter of the Women’s Council of REALTORS® for the past two years, as well as treasurer for the New York State Chapter.

The following Executive Officers were also installed:

Rey Hollingsworth Falu of Hollingsworth Real Estate Group in White Plains as President-Elect

Joseph Lippolis of BHHS Rivertowns Real Estate in Peekskill as Treasurer

Tony Ruperto of Ally Realty in Beacon as Secretary

Carmen Bauman of Keller Williams NY Realty in White Plains is the Past President

HGAR’s 2025 Regional Directors include:

Gregory Tsougranis of Keller Williams NYC Group in the Bronx, as Bronx County Regional Director

Carole McCann of Hudson Heritage Realty in Washingtonville as Orange County Regional Director

Christina Prostano of Compass in Manhattan, as New York County Regional Director

Jennifer Rousset of Howard Hanna Rand Realty in New City as Rockland County Regional Director

Carol Christiansen of McGrath Realty, Inc. in Mount Kisco, as Putnam County Regional Director

Crystal Hawkins Syska of Keller Williams NY Realty in White Plains as Westchester County Regional Director.

Additional HGAR 2025 Directors installed include:

Emran Bhuiyan of Exit Realty Premium, Bronx

Timothy Bohlke of Howard Hanna Rand Realty, Suffern

Layla Boyles of Century 21 Realty Center, Monroe

Ernest Chi, Ernest Chi Real Estate LLC, Yonkers

Anthony Domathoti of Exit Realty Premium, Bronx

J. Phillip Faranda of Howard Hanna Rand Realty, Yorktown Heights

Joseph Houlihan of Houlihan & O’Malley Real Estate Services, Bronxville

Harding Mason of Houlihan Lawrence, Inc., Katonah

Don Minichino of Keller Williams Realty Partner, Hopewell Junction

Timothy Mullowney of Zillow Inc., Manhattan

Roseann Paggiotta of Exp Realty, White Plains

Darin (Nan) Palumbo of Keller Williams NY Realty, White Plains

Valerie Port of McGrath Realty, Inc., Pawling

Maryann Tercasio, Howard Hanna Rand Realty, Central Valley

Shanese Williams of Real Broker NY LLC, Manhattan

