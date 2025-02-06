Above, Katie Blum

When Katie Blum stepped into the role of managing partner at East West Partners’ Charleston office, she brought with her a wealth of experience and a commitment to building communities that enrich lives. Known for overseeing transformative projects like The Waterfront on Daniel Island and the restoration of 71 Wentworth, Blum is now focused on designing Courier Square Phase III and leading the team into a more sustainable future.

Here, Blum discusses her approach to balancing luxury with sustainability, trends shaping the real estate industry and how she’s paving the way for women in leadership.

What is your vision for East West Partners’ Charleston office, and how do you plan to shape its growth and innovation in 2025 and beyond?

My plan is to continue creating terrific places with our amazing local team. In 2025, we’ll deliver great residences at The Waterfront on Daniel Island and open Fenland, our build-to-rent townhomes developed with Holder Properties. I’ll also focus on designing Courier Square Phase III, a mixed-use community on upper King Street that will serve as Charleston’s new living room—a timeless yet forward-looking community where legacy and modernity converge.

How do the company’s projects enhance Charleston’s community while reflecting its unique culture?

We balance architecture with the human experience, putting people first and prioritizing public spaces. At 71 Wentworth, we reimagined an 1872 landmark into 12 residences on King Street. Courier Square Phase III will feature almost an acre of open space on its 3.7-acre block, creating a vibrant, community-centered destination that blends history with innovation. At The Waterfront on Daniel Island, we’re building around Waterfront Park, which features a playground, fountain, waterfront swings and trails along the Wando.

What trends are you seeing in luxury and mixed-use developments, and how is East West Partners adapting to meet these demands?

Health and well-being are top priorities for residents. People want green developments with amenities like fitness centers, rooftop views, luxury pool decks and community bikes. Access to fresh air is also a must, so we incorporate balconies in all residences. We’re seeing demand for gathering spaces like coffee shops, playgrounds and fire pits. Additionally, there’s a growing preference for developments reducing carbon emissions, and we’re committed to building all future projects net zero carbon.

How do you balance sustainability with luxury in your developments, and what role will this play in future projects?

We believe in being responsible stewards of the places we live, work and play. Sustainability and luxury go hand in hand. Our buyers want healthy, environmentally conscious buildings where they feel safe. Our commitment to building all new projects net zero carbon ensures that we positively impact the future while delivering luxury.

How do you see your role shaping opportunities for women in real estate development, and what advice do you have for women aspiring to leadership in this field?

My goal is to show other women in the industry that you can rise to the top, even if you’re young and even if you have a family. Dedication and commitment pay off. My advice is to find strong mentors, work hard and go the extra mile—it gets noticed. If I have a big deadline, I’ll work late, even after putting my kids to bed. Lastly, have fun. Building great connections within your company and the community is key.

For more information, please visit https://www.ewpartners.com.