When home hunting for a luxury property, it is crucial to discern between a genuinely high-end home and one with an above-market asking price. Luxury properties are defined by exceptional features, premium finishes, and unparalleled locations. Read on for insight on the best ways to ensure you’re looking at true luxury properties.

Work with a professional

Working with a real estate professional who specializes in local luxury homes will help you navigate the market and steer you in the right direction. Their expertise and relationships should show you homes that are not yet on the market and help you negotiate the complexities of purchasing a luxury property.

Consider the location

Luxury homes are typically in areas known for their proximity to high-end amenities such as fine dining, designer shopping and cultural landmarks. In addition to convenient access to in-demand amenities, these properties also maintain a sense of privacy and security.

Scan the views

Luxury homes often have a unifying priceless feature—the scenic views they afford. Whether it’s an oceanfront or waterfront property, a view of the city skyline or a mountain backdrop out the back windows, breathtaking views are a hallmark of luxury properties.

Calculate the commute time

Many luxury properties boast privacy as one of their selling features. However, the location still needs to be easily accessible to airports, highways, hospitals and central business areas.

Notice the architectural details

Unique, custom designs distinguish luxury homes from standard properties. Grand entrances, high ceilings, innovative layouts, and attention to detail are typical hallmarks of a luxury home.

Sustainable elements

Homes equipped with sustainable and eco-friendly design elements, such as ENERGY STAR appliances, made with sustainable materials, and including smart technology, are all signs that the builder or previous homeowner invested in the home’s longevity and overall carbon footprint.

Pay attention to the expanse

There is no substitute for square footage and acreage. A home with generous square footage, plenty of outdoor space, and a layout that unites the indoors and outdoors can be considered features of a luxury home.

Look into multi-functional spaces

As you tour luxury listings, you may see homes with media rooms, temperature-controlled wine rooms, fitness and wellness rooms, in-home spa facilities, whiskey lounges and more. These specific spaces are meant for leisure and relaxation and cater to homeowners’ specific interests.

Identify natural materials

Natural materials typically indicate high-quality selections. Marble, wood, rare stone, and custom tiles are durable selections that bring timeless beauty to a space. Expert craftsmanship is evident in custom cabinetry, hand-carved woodwork and intricate moldings. These selections also indicate attention to detail and a commitment to quality.

Find the luxury fixtures

The fixtures, appliances and hardware throughout the house should indicate a level of discretion during the selection process. The brands and finishes should reflect a high-end brand.

Focusing on key features, premium finishes and desirable locations will help ensure you invest in the right luxury property.