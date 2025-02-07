With a stretch of winter still ahead, there’s nothing like the glow a fireplace brings on a quiet morning, slow afternoon, or cozy night at home. Whether it’s wood burning, gas, or electric, the flickering flames of a fireplace can bring warmth, ambiance, or both to a room. A fireplace is often a room’s focal piece. Since it’s also a highly functional element of the room, balancing the function and the aesthetic is key to creating a cohesive space. Read on for ways to upgrade the area of your home that is both a focal point and a source of warmth and comfort.

Select the type of fireplace

Wood-burning, gas, and electric fireplaces offer different functional and visual benefits, depending on how you intend to use the room. Here are the most common fireplace options to consider.

Gas fireplaces offer the look and feel of a wood-burning fireplace, with an easy-to-light interface.

Electric fireplaces are highly convenient and offer the look and feel of a fire without requiring ventilation.

Wood-burning fireplaces are for fireplace-loving purists, who enjoy the ritual of lighting the logs, tending to the fire, and the smell of the burning logs.

Consider the design elements

The design elements that go into the fireplace often end up being the room’s primary focal point. Many design elements go into creating a beautifully appointed fireplace, including a natural stone surround, custom doors, a show stopping mantel, and additional surrounding details.

Think outside the living room

While most homes have fireplaces in the living room or the other primary gathering spaces, incorporating a fireplace in the room design of smaller spaces can create a sense of comfort, surprise, and indulgence. If you’re looking to add ambiance throughout your home, consider installing fireplaces in the following spaces:

A fireplace in the bathroom can transform the space into a spa-like oasis and allow you to relax in the soaking tub in the glow of the flickering flames.

A fireplace in the bedroom turns a primary bedroom into a calming sanctuary that can warm you up even on the coldest winter nights.

A fireplace can transform your backyard into an outdoor living room and be enjoyed year-round.

Highlight the focal point

Drawing the eye to the fireplace goes beyond the fireplace design. Selecting the correctly scaled art, the proper lighting, styling the mantle, and adding surrounding seating will help to highlight its unique, standout features.

Commit to regular maintenance

Regular maintenance is key to ensuring the fireplace remains a stunning feature of your home. Schedule annual inspections for gas and wood-burning fireplaces in the late summer to ensure safety and efficiency. Regularly clean glass panels and surrounds will maintain their pristine appearance. Replacing ceramic logs or fuel as needed will keep your fireplace looking and functioning at its best.