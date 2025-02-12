Above, Danielle Andrews

VITALS:

Realty ONE Group Next Generation

Years in business: 2.5

Size: 1 office, 32 agents

Regions Served: Northern Florida, Southwest Georgia, Southeast Alabama

2023 Sales Volume: $14,420,350

2023 Transactions: 68

https://nextgeneration.myrealtyonegroup.com

Danielle Andrews’ journey into real estate began as a way to earn extra income while she was teaching middle school students full-time, but she loved it so much that it led to a successful career change.

Opening her brokerage at 28 years old, she became the youngest Florida franchisee and the first Black woman franchisee with Realty ONE Group.

Today, she serves as broker/owner of Realty ONE Group Next Generation in Tallahassee, Florida.

How did you first get into real estate?

Danielle Andrews: I got my start in housing as a leasing agent at a student housing community in college, and I enjoyed helping people find a place to call home. My dad often suggested I explore a career in real estate, and one of the parents of a prospect, who was a licensed agent, encouraged me to give it a try. Eventually, I felt the time was right to take the leap.

As 2025 gets underway, how would you characterize the Tallahassee market?

DA: Tallahassee continues to attract interest due to its affordability and increased enrollment at both of our major universities. Although the market has slowed down compared to previous years, sales are steady and inventory is still technically a seller’s market by the data—but the speed at which homes sell has varied. Some properties are getting multiple offers and moving quickly, while others sit on the market for a few months. Sellers have had to shift their expectations, while buyers have been able to negotiate more, which has created a more balanced dynamic.

How do you stay informed about current real estate market trends, and how do you use this information to guide your business strategy?

DA: While I do review market reports, I’ve found that numbers only tell part of the story. The data is important, but it’s just as critical to pick up on trends through conversations with colleagues about our experiences in the field. Those conversations add the narrative behind the numbers and help me better understand what’s really happening in the market. This combination of data and real-world insight allows me to adjust strategies, set realistic expectations for clients and make informed decisions for my business.

What new innovations have you adopted at your firm, and how have they impacted your success?

DA: One of our company’s core values is “connect,” so we value innovation that brings people together through technology and branding. To support this, we’ve embraced video marketing and social media as essential tools for agents to expand their reach and build personal brands. At our office, we’ve created spaces specifically designed for agents to record digital marketing content. These tools and resources have empowered our agents to connect with their audiences in fresh, authentic ways, driving both their success and ours as a brokerage.

What strategies do you employ to provide an exceptional customer experience to your clients?

DA: Education is key to an exceptional client experience. As a former teacher with graduate degrees in education, I value the opportunity to educate my clients at every stage of the process. Whether it’s guiding them through the home-buying journey or helping them understand market trends, I make sure they feel empowered and informed. I also love conducting homebuyer workshops, facilitating training sessions and helping clients connect the dots between what they want and what’s possible.

What do you see as the big challenges facing our industry today?

DA: Buyers are struggling to keep up with and afford monthly mortgage payments due to higher home prices and interest rates. Additional financial burdens, like student loan payments and high car payments, are also creating barriers for many potential buyers. However, there are opportunities for buyers to overcome these challenges by leveraging assistance programs such as down payment assistance or first-time homebuyer programs, which can help make homeownership more attainable.

How do you stay engaged with the communities where you operate?

DA: I’m deeply involved in my community, and I believe in giving back. As a Big Sister mentor, board president of a nonprofit and dedicated member of my sorority and church, I embrace the mindset that “to whom much is given, much is required.” Volunteering and serving others is something I was raised to value, and it’s a passion that fuels my personal and professional life. I believe REALTORS® should serve the communities they work in, not just through transactions, but by building relationships and fostering connections.

Being involved in the community doesn’t just benefit the people and organizations I serve. It also expands my network as a business owner. I’ve met incredible people who have become clients, partners and friends. My involvement allows me to contribute to the growth and well-being of the community, and that’s something I’m proud to do.