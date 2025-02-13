The Residential Real Estate Council has announced the addition of Roomvu—a leading real estate marketing platform—to its Solutions Center.

Through this strategic collaboration in 2025, RRC stated that members will gain custom access to Roomvu’s comprehensive suite of marketing tools designed to strengthen their market presence and drive business growth.

Roomvu delivers three key benefits to CRS Designees and RRC members, a release noted: complimentary access to roomvu’s premium marketing tool, enabling agents to differentiate themselves in competitive markets; a 2-month complimentary Social Startup Plan for new agents, providing essential tools to establish their digital presence; and exclusive monthly webinars featuring strategic insights and practical guidance on leveraging roomvu’s marketing solutions.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in roomvu’s mission to empower real estate professionals,” said Roomvu CEO Sam Mehrbod. “By providing RRC members with customized marketing tools and expert guidance, we’re helping them achieve sustainable growth in today’s dynamic market.”

“This strategic alliance with Roomvu exemplifies our commitment to putting members at the heart of everything we do,” said RRC CEO Jeff Hornberger. “By collaborating with innovative companies who share our service-driven approach, we’re providing our members with the tools and resources they need to thrive in today’s market. This relationship reflects our values of fostering innovation through collaboration while delivering transparent, practical solutions that help our community grow and succeed.”

RRC noted that this collaboration enables seamless onboarding for CRS Designees and RRC members while extending comprehensive marketing solutions to brokerages within the RRC network. The Roomvu services represent a significant step toward enhancing the marketing capabilities of real estate professionals worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.crs.com/.