Inside Real Estate has announced the release of its Vitals Dashboard, which centralizes performance data into a streamlined, user-friendly format, delivering daily stats, trends, and detailed comparisons that allow users to quickly gauge key metrics, track progress and make informed decisions from one interface.

“Agents and brokers often struggle not just with juggling multiple tools, but with knowing exactly what actions will drive the most engagement with their leads and prospects,” says Julia Laurin, chief product officer at Inside Real Estate. “Vitals eliminates the guesswork by surfacing the highest-priority leads and identifying gaps, such as contacts not on campaigns or not receiving market reports, which drive the most engagement. It then provides clear, actionable steps to fix these gaps in just a click, making it easier than ever to stay proactive and maximize opportunities.”

The Vitals Dashboard offers a comprehensive overview, streamlining performance data, and allowing users to view vital stats for the day, past 30 days, or even the last 12 months, a press release stated. Detailed insights provide 30-day running metrics and month-over-month comparisons within a historical period, and trend lines compare performance within the entire office, the release noted. For brokers, and team leads:

The Vitals Leaderboard provides a clear view of top-performing agents and those who may benefit from additional coaching.

Real-time performance metrics help foster a culture of continuous improvement and healthy competition across the team, and The Leaderboard, which ranks agents and teams based on performance metrics like Reply Rate and Response Time adds an exciting aspect of gamification.

The Vitals Engagement Report provides an at-a-glance overview of activity by channel, showing engagement results across calls, texts, and emails, so you can identify what’s working and adjust accordingly.

“I want to effectively power through my most important clients, leads and tasks every morning so I can spend the rest of my day doing real estate and helping people,” said Suzie Savage, associate broker & team leader, eXp Realty LLC. “It gives me confidence that each day is as productive as possible for my business.”

“The new Vitals feature is a wonderful addition to BoldTrail, and I’ve found it super useful for not only diagnosing needs, but also pinpointing agents’ successes,” said Mindy Sanders, client care specialist at Muldoon Associates, Inc. “The at-a-glance visual aspect keeps it quick and easy and the ‘clickability’ of each section allows me to really focus where I need to. I look forward to continuing to hone in and utilize every feature BoldTrail offers.”

For more information, visit https://www.insiderealestate.com.