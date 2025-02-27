Above: located along the pristine coastline of Manalapan, Florida, this oceanfront estate spans over 54,000 square feet on four meticulously landscaped acres.

Property Highlights:

Location: Manalapan, Florida

Listing Price: $285,000,000

Features: 54,000-plus square-foot newly constructed estate with 16 bedrooms, 22 full bathrooms and seven half bathrooms.

Added Appeal: Ocean-to-Intracoastal frontage, private car museum, spa, theater, bowling alley, padel court, shooting range, infinity-edge pool and beach house.

Located along the pristine coastline of Manalapan, Florida, this $285 million oceanfront estate is more than just a residence—it’s a vision of grandeur that has set a new benchmark as the most expensive new construction single-family home in U.S. history. Spanning over 54,000 square feet on four meticulously landscaped acres, this estate is a rare fusion of architectural brilliance, state-of-the-art amenities and an unparalleled waterfront lifestyle.

Envisioned by acclaimed architect Choeff Levy Fischman, built by Robert W. Burrage of RWB Construction Management and designed to perfection by Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc., this home is a testament to what’s possible when vision meets craftsmanship. With over 700 feet of combined Intracoastal and ocean frontage, every inch of the estate is designed to maximize breathtaking water views while offering complete privacy and serenity.

Beyond its sheer size, the estate boasts world-class amenities that cater to every indulgence. A private car museum, a lavish spa, a world-class gym, a golf simulation room, a movie theater, a padel court, a bowling alley and even a shooting range—every detail has been curated to create a self-contained sanctuary. Outdoors, a 3,700-square-foot infinity-edge pool, cascading waterfalls and tranquil lagoons enhance the estate’s resort-like ambiance.

RISMedia spoke with Nick Malinosky of The Exclusive Group at Douglas Elliman, who discusses the strategy behind marketing a $285 million estate, the storytelling approach that elevates its global appeal and how this one-of-a-kind property stands out as the crown jewel of the ultra-luxury market.

Joey Macari: In what ways does the record-breaking $285 million price tag influence your marketing strategy for such a unique and high-profile property?

Nick Malinosky: This listing represents more than just a price tag; it’s a statement about the unparalleled caliber of this property. To that end, we have tailored a global campaign that highlights its rarity and exclusivity. Additionally, the marketing strategy places a strong emphasis on storytelling—sharing the property’s architectural significance, unmatched amenities and its location’s prestige. The goal is to not only showcase the home’s features, but also evoke the emotional connection and aspirational value it represents. At this level, we’re selling more than real estate. We’re curating an experience that resonates with the world’s most discerning buyers.

JM: Given the estate’s unprecedented scale and amenities, how do you position it to appeal to ultra-high-net-worth individuals who may already have multiple luxury properties?

NM: When marketing a property of this scale and grandeur, the focus shifts from simply presenting it as a luxury home to positioning it as an unparalleled asset that offers a lifestyle and prestige that cannot be replicated. For ultra-high-net-worth individuals who already own multiple luxury properties, this estate is designed to stand out as the crown jewel of their portfolio.

JM: How do the architectural vision of Choeff Levy Fischman and the design by Marc-Michaels Interior Design seamlessly blend modern functionality with the timeless elegance that defines this estate?

NM: Together, these two firms have achieved a rare synergy: a design that caters to modern lifestyles while honoring classic elegance. This seamless blend ensures the estate will remain both relevant and iconic for generations to come, appealing to those who appreciate the finest in both form and function.

JM: Offering both ocean and Intracoastal frontage, how does the estate’s location fit into broader trends in the South Florida luxury market?

NM: The estate’s location reflects a broader trend of buyers gravitating toward properties that feel like self-contained resorts, particularly in the wake of global shifts toward remote living and travel. With its dual waterfront access, this home offers not just a residence, but a complete lifestyle package—solidifying its appeal in one of the most sought-after luxury markets in the world. It’s the perfect blend of exclusivity, recreation and natural beauty—elements that continue to drive record-breaking interest in South Florida’s top-tier real estate.

JM: What innovative marketing tactics are you utilizing to target global buyers, and how has partnering with Gladstone elevated the visibility of this listing?

NM: Partnering with Gladstone has been pivotal in elevating the visibility of this listing. Their expertise in marketing ultra-luxury properties has brought invaluable global reach and credibility. Gladstone’s network, combined with its tailored approach to branding and positioning, ensures that this estate is presented not just as a property, but as an unparalleled opportunity. Together, we’ve crafted a campaign that resonates with an international audience, making this listing one of the most talked-about properties in the luxury market today.

