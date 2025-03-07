If you’re planning to build a custom house, you might want to consider a circular driveway.

A circular driveway can be a full or partial circle, teardrop, oval, spiral or figure eight.

You’ll be able to fit more cars in a circular driveway than you could fit in a straight driveway. That can be a major benefit if you like to throw parties.

A circular layout can make it easy for people to get in and out of the driveway.

The beauty of a circular driveway can enhance your home’s curb appeal.

A circular driveway takes up more space than a straight driveway. You might have to settle for a smaller yard than you’d like.

Local zoning rules might limit your options. The cost to build a circular driveway will depend on its size, design and material.