Homebuyers love to shop around, browsing available homes online in different neighborhoods, because buying a home is essentially buying into the general lifestyle of the neighborhood.

The latest Realtor.com® top 10 neighborhood rankings reveals which neighborhoods buyers are most interested in, receiving the most views per listing. These 10 communities each have their own charm or appeal, whether it be proximity to nearby cities, affordability or natural attractions.

Taking up four spots on the list are neighborhoods in Connecticut and Texas. See if your community made the list.

Woodmont in Milford, Connecticut

One of the nine boroughs (semi-independent sections inside larger cities) in Connecticut, Woodmont spans just 0.3 square miles; It has a population of 1,486 and a median age of 52.9, according to 2020 Census data. Of the 782 total housing units, the homeownership rate is 81.1%.

Right on the water, it is home to Woodmont Beach, offering scenic views and a coastal lifestyle. Each summer, the community gathers for Woodmont Day, an annual celebration on July’s last Saturday to welcome the summer season.

Adding to its appeal, the neighborhood offers close proximity to two major cities; it’s a 90 minute drive to Manhattan and just over two hours away from Boston, offering the perfect in-between peaceful retreat and city life.

Beverly Crest in Los Angeles, California

West of Los Angeles, in the Santa Monica Mountains, you will find Beverly Crest, a neighborhood with a total population of 5,662 and right by many top attractions—Universal and Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Observatory and art museums like The Getty and Los Angeles County Museum of Art, to name a few.

The high-end neighborhood, with a 90210 zip code, is the most expensive on the list—with a median home list price of $5.97 million, according to Realtor.com.

Mt. Lebanon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

A historic suburb of Pittsburgh, the Mt. Lebanon township was established in 1912 as a farming community. Today, “Lebo,” as the locals call it, is known for its top-quality schools, walkable business districts and easy access to Pittsburgh—for Steelers and Penguins games and the Andy Warhol and Carnegie museums.

The median listing price for homes in Lebo was $383,725 in January, according to Realtor.com.

Mark Cuban fans had a brief chance to buy his childhood home, 1223 Bower Hill Road; the 1,987-square-foot home was listed for $325,000 in 2022.

Wild Dunes in Isle of Palms, South Carolina

A gated, oceanfront resort community on the Isle of Palms, Wild Dunes is known for its beaches, golf courses, tennis courts and other luxury amenities—offering residents a vacation experience right at home.

Developed in 1972, Wild Dunes takes up 1,600 acres and was the first planned residential community in South Carolina. A typical home in the neighborhood was priced at about $1.66 million, ranking it as the third most expensive market on the list, according to Realtor.com.

It takes just over half an hour to drive into Charleston, giving residents easy access to the city and historic district.

Aberdeen in Boynton Beach, Florida

A 55-plus community, Aberdeen takes up 1,400 acres of homes, golf courses, tennis courts, fitness centers and a country club. A haven for retirees, the warm climate and limitless social calendar has a lot to offer.

Only half an hour away from both Boca Raton and West Palm Beach, there is plenty to do outside of, but still close to, Aberdeen. Further south, Miami is only 60 miles away from the community.

Realtor.com, in January, found Aberdeen to have a median home listing price of $341,250.

Lake Ridge in Cedar Hill, Texas

Texas offers more than just the suburbs of Austin; Cedar Hill’s Lake Ridge—just 16 miles southwest of downtown Dallas—is an attractive choice for families looking for good school districts while maintaining easy access to the city.

Developed in 1985, the master-planned community is home to over 1,000 households who can take advantage of two neighborhood parks, professionally maintained yards and an 18-hole golf course. The community has a property owners association, providing residents an opportunity to meet with their neighbors regularly throughout the year.

The median home price of a Lake Ridge home was $847,000 in January, per Realtor.com.

Preston Hollow in Dallas, Texas

Another Dallas neighborhood and another Mark Cuban mention (re: his Preston Hollow humble abode), George W. Bush, Andrew Beal and Mary Kay Ash have also called this wealthy neighborhood home.

The area is full of upscale homes, tree-lined streets, top-rated private schools, luxury shopping and fine dining. Realtor.com found the average Preston Hollow home to cost $2.47 million, making it the second most expensive neighborhood on this list.

North Central Billings in Billings, Montana

A bit more affordable than Preston Hollow, North Central Billings, Montana, has a median list price of $165 per square foot and a median home price of $445,250, per Realtor.com.

A standout for outdoor enthusiasts, residents can take advantage of the area’s hiking, fishing, horseback riding and skiing opportunities. Its small-town amenities and adventurous offerings make it potentially appealing for families and those looking to escape the city-life.

East Sandwich in Sandwich, Massachusetts

People seem to like beach towns, even in parts of the country that only offer a few months of warm weather.

Sandwich, founded in 1639, is the oldest town on Cape Cod and just an hour drive from the state’s capital. The East Sandwich neighborhood has a median home price of $924,750, or $433 per square foot. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the neighborhood has a population of 3,669 with a median age of 56.3; the homeownership rate is 92.4%.

It is home to a few beaches, two of which are uniquely named: East Sandwich Beach I and East Sandwich Beach II, both hidden behind dunes.

Central Norwich in Norwich, Connecticut

The second “wich” neighborhood and the second Connecticut town on this list, Central Norwich takes the spot as the most budget-friendly neighborhood on this list, with a median home price of $257,472.

Its affordability compared to nearby coastal cities makes it an attractive buy for homebuyers who want to save but still experience a downtown with independent shops, cultural attractions and plenty of restaurants.

The area is also close to a few major casinos including Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods.