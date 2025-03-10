Having an elderly parent move in with you can provide health benefits and financial savings.

Think about how your parent’s needs might change in the future and plan accordingly. It will be easier to renovate now than to rush to make changes later.

Design an in-law apartment that will be easily accessible. Ideally, it should be on the ground floor.

If the apartment will have an outdoor entrance, install a covered ramp.

Make sure the doorways are wide enough to accommodate a wheelchair.

Install a walk-in shower and grab bars in the bathroom to prevent falls.

Provide adequate lighting, especially near stairs, in the kitchen and bathroom and near an exterior door.

Design an apartment that will be spacious enough for your parents to get around easily, even with a wheelchair.

Make sure there’s plenty of storage space to prevent clutter and falls