Above: Sara Roberts and Didi Doolittle.

When a leading multi-office luxury brokerage in Colorado decided it was time for new technology to fuel its business, the executive team turned to its agents to identify their must-haves. Rather than choosing a system themselves and deploying it company-wide, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate knew it would struggle with a successful rollout and agent adoption without their agents’ full involvement and buy-in on the final decision.

“We had two other partners in tech, and knew it was time for a change,” says the brokerage’s VP of Marketing Sara Roberts. “This time we really wanted to get our agents’ buy-in. We presented the solutions to a committee of our agents, and got their top 10 must-haves. kvCORE (now BoldTrail), checked all of those boxes.” With the instant buy-in, “adoption was great right out of the gate,” she adds.

Topping the list for agents was a smart CRM that would guide their day to day. “A CRM is a big part of how they grow their business,” says Roberts. “They understand the value of a CRM and could easily see how valuable the BoldTrail CRM would be to their business.”

As agents juggle more tasks than ever, the right CRM allows them to productively manage their business so they can focus on nurturing warm leads, relationships and clients.

“Seeing the Smart CRM in BoldTrail was a lightbulb moment for me,” says Roberts. “Our agents have amazing databases they’ve been building for years, and BoldTrail gets their database active and working for them. I always tell them their next deal is in their database.”

With automatic touchpoints built directly into the BoldTrail CRM, Director of Business Development Didi Doolittle says the platform helps keep agents top of mind.

“It’s fun for me to watch our team,” notes Doolittle. “I would hear them say, ‘I thought this person in my database was gone, and all of a sudden I see them engaged on the top of my dashboard, and I didn’t do anything.’”

The brokerage is also knocking lead conversion out of the park with an exclusive program available in BoldTrail called Leads360. A mix of tools and services to handle lead generation, lead qualification and lead management, Leads360 acts as an extension of a real estate team—with an ISA-like concierge responding to new leads 24/7, within 90 seconds, that nurtures them over the long-term.

“We didn’t want a client talking to an agent until they are ready to talk to an agent,” notes Roberts. “We knew we needed a white-glove service for our leads, which carried into the white-glove service clients would get from our agents.”

Since launching Leads360, Slifer Smith & Frampton’s conversion rate jumped from 1% to 10%.

“It would take a whole team of employees to do what Leads360 does. That easy button has made all the difference,” adds Roberts.

Further, the partnership has opened the door to a lot of business training and resources. “The sales training and broker support that Inside Real Estate provides is next level,” says Roberts. “Far beyond what I’ve seen from any other tech vendor. They tailor it to our needs; it’s been incredible.”

Having BoldTrail at the brokerage’s disposal is also a huge recruiting win.

“The more happy brokers we have, the more retention we have, and the more new recruits we have who are excited to be here allows for even more business development opportunities,” says Roberts.

Reflecting on their success, Roberts and Doolittle are excited for the future.

“It was important for us to find a partner that was large and stable,” concludes Roberts. “The confidence we get in knowing BoldTrail continues to innovate on our behalf gives us the confidence that we will always have the most modern toolset we can offer our team.”

