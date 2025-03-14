If you would like to buy a house, but you’re concerned about high interest rates, make a
decision based on your personal circumstances.
You should only buy a home if you can afford the total cost of ownership: mortgage,
taxes, insurance, maintenance and possibly also HOA fees and private mortgage
insurance.
Make sure you have enough saved for a down payment. You can buy a house now and then refinance to lower your interest rate.
If you currently have a lot of credit card or loan debt, pay it off or reduce your balances
before you buy a home.
You might be better off delaying a home purchase to save up more for a down payment.
While you wait to buy a house, interest rates and/or home prices might fall.