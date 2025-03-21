Along with a predetermined number of bedrooms and bathrooms, privacy and security top many homebuyers’ must-have lists. A safe and secure property can enhance your peace of mind and ensure your investment is secure. Here are some considerations when you’re a home’s security and privacy features.

Assess the Perimeter and Property Boundaries

Home security begins with the exterior. Here are some exterior areas to expect as you tour homes:

Check the fencing for durability and height to prevent unauthorized access.

Look for natural barriers such as hedges, trees or walls that enhance privacy.

Ensure the property’s boundaries are clearly defined and well-maintained.

Evaluate Door and Window Security

Secure doors and windows are among the best ways to keep your home safe and secure. Here are some ways to ensure the house has secure entry points:

Inspect all doors for solid construction and secure locks.

Look for reinforced strike plates and deadbolt locks.

Test windows for sturdy frames, locks and shatter-resistant glass.

Consider homes with security film or tinted windows for added protection.

Check Outdoor Lighting and Surveillance Systems

Thoughtfully placed outdoor lighting and top-notch surveillance systems can significantly boost a home’s security. Here are some outdoor lighting and surveillance system areas to inspect:

Assess the placement of outdoor lighting around entry points and pathways.

Look for motion-sensor lights that deter intruders.

Check for existing security cameras and verify they cover vulnerable areas.

Investigate smart doorbells with video monitoring capabilities.

Examine Neighborhood Safety

A home is only as secure as its neighborhood. Do your research on the different neighborhoods where you’re home searching, paying close attention to the following areas:

Research local crime rates and speak with neighbors about safety concerns.

Look for signs of a well-maintained community with neighborhood watch programs.

Identify proximity to emergency services like police and fire stations.

Review Smart Home Security Features

Any secure home has reliable security and smart home features. Areas to inspect include:

Determine if the home has an integrated innovative security system.

Check for automated locks, alarm systems and remote monitoring capabilities.

Verify the reliability of the home’s internet connectivity for innovative features.

Inspect Garage and Entry Points

The garage and other entry points should be well secured. Areas to inspect include:

Test the garage door for secure locking mechanisms.

Look for keyless entry options and remote-controlled access.

Ensure the back and side doors have the same security measures as the main entrance.

Evaluate Interior Privacy

While most security measures begin with the exterior, there are critical interior areas to inspect. These areas include:

Check the placement of windows to ensure they do not expose private areas.

Look for window treatments such as blinds, curtains or frosted glass.

Consider the home’s layout to see if it offers seclusion from neighbors.

Assess Outdoor Living Space Security

Enjoying your outdoor living space with peace of mind is priceless. Here are some outdoor living space security measures to inspect:

Inspect gates, patios and balconies for secure enclosures.

Look for security measures around pools and play areas.

Ensure outdoor storage areas and sheds have proper locks.

If home privacy and security matter as much to you as the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, make sure checking this criterion off your list is part of your initial home search and not an afterthought.