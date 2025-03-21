Spring can be the best time to take on a home refresh. With longer days, warmer temperatures, and an overall feeling of lightness, creating an interior space that reflects these changes can help you mentally shift into a brighter season. Read on for ways to make your home reflect this time of lightness and fresh beginnings.

Soft, Earthy Color Palettes

Spring shifts towards calming, nature-inspired hues. Muted tones like sage green, dusty rose and sky blue bring a sense of serenity and freshness. Additionally, warm neutrals like taupe and soft ivory create an understated yet elegant backdrop for layering spring-inspired patterns and textures, such as linen, cotton, gingham, stripes and florals.

Organic and Sustainable Materials

Spring home elements will continue to prioritize sustainability without compromising style. Reclaimed wood, rattan, linen and stone in construction, furniture and decor can help marry the indoors and outdoors. These materials incorporate texture and depth and contribute to an eco-conscious lifestyle.

Indoor-Outdoor Living

Bringing the outdoors in remains a top priority for many homeowners. Large glass doors and windows, maximizing natural light and interiors designed with natural colors create seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces. This design approach enhances natural light and provides a fresh, airy spring ambiance.

Curved Furniture

Curved and organically shaped furniture has been a focal point of many on-trend design schemes. These soft and organic shapes can help break up a room with sharp and rectangular edges. These rounded pieces will add a sense of softness and light to a space.

Biophilic Elements

There’s no better time than spring to incorporate nature-inspired design elements. Bringing in live plants, water features, fresh greenery and flowers, sunlight, fresh air and natural materials can help bring fresh life into a home that has been closed up over the winter months.

Layered Textures and Fabrics

While layering is often reserved for winter decorating, layering for spring means incorporating fresh colors and prints, such as florals, stripes and gingham, anchored by plenty of natural fibers. Layering these materials will add depth, color and vibrancy to a space.

Bespoke Elements

Custom elements throughout the home can create a sense of cohesiveness and lightness. Custom storage, cabinetry, rugs, millwork and other details can make the home flow better, feel easier to navigate and feel like it is working for you rather than the other way around.

Statement Lighting

In addition to letting in natural light, adding statement lighting can add additional bright light while also serving as a statement piece for the room. Thinking of lighting as the jewelry of a space can guide you to select pieces that adequately illuminate the space while serving as a centerpiece for the room. A piece with glass or rattan elements can be a way to lighten and brighten the area for a fresh new season.