As the seasons shift, giving your home the attention it needs to thrive in a new season can help preserve its integrity long-term and make it look updated, fresh and beautiful for the new season. This guide will help you ensure your property is in top condition to enhance its aesthetic and charm.

Inspect the Exterior

Winter weather can be harsh on your home’s exterior. Begin your spring upkeep with a thorough exterior inspection of the areas that can receive the most damage over the winter. These areas include:

Roof and gutters: Look for missing or damaged shingles and clean out gutters to prevent water damage.

Siding and paint: Examine the siding for cracks, chips or mold growth. If necessary, consider pressure washing and repainting.

Windows and doors: Check for drafts, damaged weather stripping and cracks in glass panes. Clean windows inside and out to remove seasonal grime and maximize the light that shines through.

Driveway and walkways: Repair cracks and power wash surfaces to remove dirt and grime.

Refresh the Landscaping and Outdoor Living Spaces

Beautifully maintained landscaping and outdoor living areas enhance curb appeal and allow you to enjoy your home’s outdoor space. These areas include:

Lawn care: Aerate, fertilize and seed your lawn to set the foundation for lush growth throughout the year.

Tree maintenance: Trim overgrown branches, especially near power lines and structures.

Irrigation system: Test sprinklers for leaks and adjust watering schedules.

Outdoor living areas: Clean and refresh patio furniture, inspect decks, patio and any other outdoor living spaces for wear, and power wash the surfaces.

Service the HVAC System

A well-functioning HVAC system ensures year-round comfort. Inspecting the system in the spring will ensure it will be in optimal condition for the first time you need to turn on the air conditioning. To-do items include:

Schedule a professional inspection and tune-up for your air conditioning system.

Replace the air filters to improve indoor air quality.

Clean vents and ducts to remove dust buildup.

Deep Clean the Interior

Spring is an ideal time for a thorough interior deep clean to give your home the refresh it needs after heavy use and being closed up all winter. To-do items include:

Floors and carpets: Professionally clean carpets and refinish hardwood floors as necessary.

Upholstery and drapery: During the professional carpet cleaning, steam the upholstery and drapery, as well.

Cabinetry and appliances: Wipe down the surfaces and any crevices of the kitchen cabinets and deep clean significant appliances, including the refrigerator, oven and dishwasher.

Light fixtures and ceiling fans: Dust and clean all lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. If you reversed the ceiling fans in the fall, now is the time to reverse them again.

Inspect the Plumbing and Water Systems

Inspect the plumbing to prevent leaks and water damage. To-do items include:

Inspect for leaks: Look for dripping faucets, running toilets and under-sink leaks.

Water heater maintenance: Flush sediment buildup to improve efficiency.

Outdoor faucets: Turn on exterior water sources and check for damage from freezing temperatures.

Test the Home Security and Smart System

Maintaining your home’s security is essential by regularly testing the systems. Some areas to focus on include:

Test alarm systems, surveillance cameras and motion detectors.

Update smart home systems and ensure the software is up to date.

Inspect locks on doors and windows for security vulnerabilities.

Prepare the Pool

If your home features a pool or spa, get it ready for warmer months by completing the below tasks: