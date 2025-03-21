Landscape updates are on many homeowners to-do lists with a new season on the horizon. Whether it’s a landscaping refresh or a full overhaul, there are many ways landscaping can enhance a home’s sustainability, functionally and aesthetically. Choosing the right landscaping plan for your property can create an outdoor space that offers comfort and beauty. Here is some spring landscaping inspiration to draw on for the upcoming season.

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Landscaping

Sustainable landscaping means enjoying the visual benefits of a beautiful yard with less maintenance and more environmental benefits. Here are some practices to consider incorporating into your landscaping plans”

Sustainable practices include xeriscaping, which means designing landscapes to reduce the need for irrigation and planting native plant gardens.

Rainwater harvesting systems will collect the rainwater, which you can use to water your landscaping.

Green roofs and vertical gardens add variety to your yard and a beautiful visual element.

Smart Outdoor Technology

Incorporating innovative technology into your landscaping plans means you can automate some of the maintenance and be able to maintain your landscaping on a smartphone. Some features to consider include:

Controlling the automated irrigation and lighting systems via smartphone apps.

Smart weather sensors to optimize water usage and protect plants from extreme conditions.

Installing outdoor entertainment systems, such as weather-resistant speakers and projectors, to turn your backyard into an entertaining hub.

Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Integration

Seamlessly connecting the indoors and outdoors brings a grounding sense of nature to the interior and a sense of livability and comfort to the outdoors. Here are some ways to maximize indoor-outdoor living.

Create open-concept outdoor spaces with retractable glass walls and covered patios to extend the home’s living area.

Install high-end outdoor kitchens with gourmet appliances, pizza ovens and wine coolers to enhance alfresco dining experiences.

Add luxurious outdoor lounges featuring fire pits and comfortable seating to create a resort-like ambiance at home.

Unique Plants

Unique plants and landscaping can set your home apart from your neighbors and create focal points throughout your yard. Here are some ways to incorporate unique plants in your landscaping.

Create visually striking gardens with rare and exotic plants.

Plant vertical gardens and living walls filled with unique greenery.

Designing custom bonsai gardens and sculpted hedges to add an artistic element.

Unexpected Water Features

Whether it’s a small fountain or an infinity pool, features add a sense of tranquility to your property. Here are some different water features to consider:

Infinity pools, reflecting ponds and minimalist fountains.

Natural swimming pools and biofiltration ponds are eco-friendly water features intended for recreation, aesthetics and relaxation.

Waterfalls with LED lighting provide a dramatic visual when the sun goes down.

Multi-Functional Garden Spaces

Creating multi-functional spaces is a trend in both interiors and exteriors. Here are some various ways to maximize your home’s exterior areas.

Create meditation gardens to create a peaceful retreat.

Incorporating outdoor fitness areas, such as yoga decks, resistance training zones and spa-like features.

Growing edible landscapes with fruit trees, herb gardens and vertical vegetable patches

Custom Hardscaping

Hardscaping elevates a backyard from a run-of-the-mill backyard to an outdoor oasis. Here are some ways to incorporate hardscaping in your backyard.

Natural stone pathways, custom-built pergolas and intricate tile work.

Fire and water combinations, such as fire bowls integrated into pools.

Materials like marble and travertine to elevate patios and seating areas.

Outdoor Wellness Spaces

You may have a home gym and other wellness spaces, but incorporating these spaces into your backyard can transform it into a spa-like retreat. Examples of these areas include: