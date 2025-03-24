If you need to buy furniture for a guestroom, start by measuring the room’s dimensions and the width of the door.

Make a sketch that includes the locations of the windows and doors. That will help you find furniture that will fit and avoid making purchases you’ll regret.

The décor in the guestroom can fit in with the rest of the house, or the room can have its own unique theme.

If most of your visitors are couples, get a queen- or king-sized bed. If you’re designing the guestroom for kids, consider bunk beds.

Select a mattress with a level of firmness that most people will find comfortable.

Provide at least one dresser.

If the guestroom doesn’t have a closet, put some hooks on a wall.

Include comfortable chairs or, if space allows, a sofa or loveseat.