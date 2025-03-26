Above: Morgan Carey

Real Estate Webmasters has introduced an impactful update to its CRM: the “Conversations” metrics. Designed to address a critical gap in call tracking and reporting, Conversations gives team leaders and agents deeper insights into lead engagement and agent performance. By focusing on the interaction rather than just call volume, Conversations aligns with Real Estate Webmasters’ commitment to meaningful, data-driven improvements.

Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters, explains the core philosophy behind the Conversations metrics: “If you don’t write it down and measure it, you can’t improve it. But it’s not just about measuring; it’s about what you measure and how you measure it. Call numbers alone don’t tell the full story.”

Simply tracking the volume of calls is not enough, elaborates Carey. The Conversations metrics, however, provide a clearer picture by evaluating connection rates, which offers better insights into performance and training needs.

One significant benefit of these metrics is how they can show you the effectiveness of lead sources. By analyzing which platforms generate leads that result in quality conversations—whether Google Ads, SEO, Facebook or YouTube—businesses can make more informed decisions about their marketing spend.

“It’s not just about how many clicks turn into leads, but how many leads turn into meaningful conversations,” says Carey. “This lets team leaders allocate budgets more effectively, focusing on sources that consistently deliver high-value leads.”

Also, some agents or teams may prefer not to use a dialer, which is why the Conversations metrics offer a flexible alternative.

“What we’ve invented is a way to manually log calls the same way our dialer logs them,” Carey explains. “This ensures agents can accurately record call durations and details, even when using personal phones or external devices.”

Additionally, the new metrics are a gamechanger for performance management and coaching. They enable team leaders to identify patterns in agent interactions, helping them offer tailored training and support.

“The Conversations metrics are all about helping everyone succeed,” says Carey. “By understanding how and when agents are connecting with leads, leaders can provide guidance that’s specific and actionable, fostering growth and continuous improvement.”

The Conversations metrics aren’t limited to tracking live discussions. They also allow agents to log voicemails and measure time spent on related activities.

“This function provides a fuller picture of the time and

effort invested in outreach, which can help teams refine their processes,” shares Carey. “For example, if an agent is spending significant time leaving voicemails, we can use that data to identify ways to make the process more efficient.”

The development of the Conversations metrics was inspired by Beyond Real Estate, a group of Canadian real estate leaders that Carey is part of.

“One of the team leaders brought up an important question: ‘Are you measuring conversations in your dialer?’ This feedback helped us create a feature that benefits everyone, from agents to team leaders,” notes Carey, who emphasizes that the purpose of the Conversations metrics is to empower agents and teams with tools to succeed.

“It’s all about equipping teams with the information they need to identify opportunities for growth and celebrate successes,” he says. “When agents have clarity around their performance, they’re better positioned to reach their goals and serve their clients effectively.”

With the creation of the Conversations metrics, REW CRM takes a bold step forward in redefining call tracking and performance measurement. By identifying gaps and prioritizing engagement, Real Estate Webmasters continues to set new standards for innovation.

For more information, please visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com.