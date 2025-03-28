When potential buyers visit a house, the color scheme has a strong influence on their perceptions.

Bold colors can make it hard for people to imagine their furniture in a house. They might pass on the property, even though it has the square footage and amenities they want.

Colors influence human emotions. Bold colors can produce strong, negative emotional responses.

Real estate agents advise sellers to paint walls with neutral colors that appeal to a wide range of buyers.

When selling a house, curb appeal is critical. Neutral colors are generally best for a house’s exterior. Painting the door a different color can provide just the right amount of contrast.

If you’ve been having trouble selling your house, it might be due to the color scheme.

Ask your agent which areas to paint and which colors will be most likely to appeal to buyers.