The January issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at the sales volume of companies across the country to see who came out on top of industry challenges and saw the most success in the results of RISMedia’s 37th Annual Power Broker Survey.

On the Cover

Ready to Move Forward, But a Bumpy Path Still Lies Ahead

RISMedia’s 2025 Power Broker Report

The numbers tell the story of residential real estate’s tumultuous year in 2024. Faced with an unprecedented combination of circumstances—from the nearly $1B paid out to settle the Burnett lawsuit to the August 17 mandated rule changes to stubborn inflation, escalating home prices and sparse inventory—it should come as no surprise that the results of RISMedia’s 37th Annual Power Broker Survey reflect a trying year for the nation’s top brokerage firms. While last year’s Power Brokers reported a more than $3B drop in collective year-over-year sales volume, this year’s Top 1,000 report an increase in sales volume for 2024, despite a slight decrease in transactions, a clear signal of low inventory driving existing prices up. In this special annual section, find statistics, analysis, broker insights and our Top 50 ranking.

The 2025 Outlook

Power Brokers, One-on-One

The Top 50 Power Broker Ranking

